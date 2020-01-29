Texas Tech students looking to stay fit during the spring semester can find a broad array of free and paid classes available to them at the Robert H. Ewalt Student Recreation Center.
Currently, Recreational Sports offers students over 120 fitness classes ranging from kickboxing to pilates, yoga, Zumba and more, Johanna Valencia, assistant director of fitness and wellness, said.
From these offerings, students can choose between group fitness classes or small group training classes.
Group Fitness classes, or RaiderFit Free Group Fitness classes, are available to students on a walk-in basis at no cost, as they are included in the fees students pay with their tuition, Valencia said. Small group training classes come with a fee and require students to sign up ahead of time.
“(Students) can take all of these paid classes, including our Crossfit program, for free so they get to try it and see what they like,” she said. “And if they don’t like it it’s OK, and if they do they can sign up for it.”
A schedule for all of the fitness classes at the Recreation Center during Free Week and the remainder of the semester is available at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/fitwell/class-schedule.php.
Group Fitness Classes are a good option for newcomers, Valencia said, although the instructors and personal trainers teaching all types of classes are trained to take students at any level.
“I’m always like go to group fitness because you know you don’t have to pay you can just walk in and you’re in a big group, so you can kind of blend in if you feel like you’re nervous and things like that,” she said.
Students looking for a more personalized experience can look to the small group training classes, Zack Jones, strength and conditioning coordinator supervising personal training, small group and Crossfit, said.
Small group training classes this spring include boxing, CrossFit, Couch to 5k, a class designed for students looking to run a 5k, Muscles and Mascara, a class designed to help women build confidence the weight room, and more, he said.
These classes, which begin at $15, are offered in six week or 12 week blocks depending on the class and are progressive, he said.
“So they can start at one point and they can just, and three weeks later, they know how to make it harder without someone getting hurt and the next six weeks they can do the same thing,” he said. “So you basically get a progressive workout instead of the same workout every time.”
Additionally, the paid classes tend to be smaller than the free group fitness classes as they max out at 15 students, Jones said. Some of the free group fitness classes can max at around 100 students, Valencia said.
“What’s really awesome about our paid classes is it’s usually a relatively small group so the people get to know each other fairly well and people kind of build some camaraderie,” Jones said.
Students interested can sign up and pay in the fit/well office, or online for some of the classes, Jones said. Once the classes hit their size cap, they are no longer available for students to register.
Students can register for classes now and learn more at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/fitwell/small-group-training.php.
If students are looking for an even more personalized experience than the small group training classes offer, the Rec Center also offers a personal training program.
Brittany Dennis, a junior kinesiology major from Dallas and strength and conditioning student supervisor and personal trainer supervisor, said students should try out the program.
“Having a personal trainer, even for as a little as three sessions can help you learn how to program for yourself or how you can kind of just get started and someone help motivate you on that journey,” she said.
The Recreation Center offers a good rate relative to other places, Dennis said. Three personal training sessions are currently priced at $75, five sessions at $125, eight sessions at $184 and more, according to the Recreational Sports website.
More information on pricing as well as information on signing up for personal training sessions is available at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/fitwell/personaltraining.php.
Students should take advantage of the classes, free and paid, offered at the Recreation Center, Jones and Valencia said.
In terms of fitness, the classes can offer more of a programmed workout relative to working out individually, Jones said.
“The instructor, whether it be in group fitness or in small group, they’re programming to make your heart rate is where it needs to be and back where it needs to go and they’re checking your form and making sure you’re doing it right and a lot of people may not understand fully how to do that.”
The classes also offer a more social experience, Valencia said. During classes, instructors want students to bond and provide time for them to introduce themselves.
“I think the biggest thing for students, especially if they’re not from here, especially if they’re new to Lubbock, new to Tech and don’t have a lot of friends, that connection is very important for us just as human beings,” she said. “So that’s why I would say go to group fitness.”
