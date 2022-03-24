On Wednesday, March 23, the Rawls College of Business hosted their seventh annual Diversity Symposium. This year, the theme of the event is “Diversity Drives Business.”
To start off the night, Mimi Crume Sterling addressed the audience and answered questions regarding diversity in business. Sterling formerly worked as the vice president of environmental, social, governance & belonging for Neiman Marcus, and currently serves as the CEO of the Family Place, a nonprofit located in Dallas that helps victims of family violence get out of dangerous situations.
Crume Sterling said that diversity is a prerequisite skill future professionals need in their careers.
“DEI is a critical skill set for your future careers,” Crume Sterling said. “It is a prerequisite, it’s not an option anymore.”
The Diversity Symposium will continue through March 25, and Rawls will host trainings, panels and presentations about diversity and inclusion.
Crume Sterling said that when businesses are not considering diversity when making decisions, they are not thinking of their customers.
“If you’re not thinking about DEI, you’re not thinking about your customers,” Crume Sterling said. “Future leaders have a competitive advantage when they understand DEI.”
Following Crume Sterling’s Q&A, six students involved in the college of business or in business-related fields spoke on a panel.
Andrew Glore, an industrial engineering major serves as an officer for Pride STEM, a student organization for STEM students who are in the LGBTQIA+ community. Glore said that when it comes to diversity in future professionals, individuals have a choice on whether to speak up or stay silent.
“If you are the first, you can step up to the plate and make change or fade into the background,” Glore said.
The panel was moderated by two Ph.D students who asked the undergrads questions regarding diversity.
Jeremy Richardson, a third-year Ph.D student in the accounting department, moderated the panel and said it’s important for Rawls to put on these events because it serves their students.
“Business is such an ever changing and evolving atmosphere,” Richardson said. “And as the country becomes more diverse, businesses must respond to it because it changes not only their customer base, but their employee base as well. And so as a business school, we have a responsibility to prepare our students for that changing environment.”
Lauren Rukasuwan, a fourth-year student also in the accounting department, worked alongside Richardson and led the panel.
Rukasuwan said the panel benefits her as a future professor so she can understand the issues students are facing.
“It’s always good to get the perspective for us being future professors who want to continue this wherever we go,” Rukawuwan said. “It’s good to stay grounded in reality, like students are actually going through that.”
Though the symposium was hosted by Rawls, the event was open to all students and faculty who wanted to attend.
Maria Gleason, a third-year digital media and professional communication student from Piscataway, New Jersey, attended tonight for skills to use in her future career.
“What I want to do for my future career is corporate communications,” Gleason said. “And I think that working in communications, especially internal communications, you need to have an understanding of different backgrounds. You have to be open to that and create a space where people feel seen, respected and accepted.”
According to Texas Tech’s Student Counseling Center, 60 percent of the student population is caucasian, and 40 percent are from ethnically diverse populations.
Gleason said it’s important for Texas Tech to have these events to promote better diversity on campus.
“I know when I came here, I wouldn’t say it lacked in diversity, but it can definitely do better in terms of student population,” Gleason said. “Learning about diversity and making sure you have a background on it is important not only for your future career, but your social aspect as well because if you’re making friends, you want to make sure you’re not close-minded and aware of diversity and social issues.”
