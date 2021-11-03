With a new coach, new team, new staff and more, students have a lot to be excited for this upcoming basketball season.
Raider Riot, the official student section for men’s basketball, is ready to resume its title as one of the loudest and rowdiest student sections in the nation, according to the Raider Riot website.
“We want to be a riot. It’s in our name,” Raider Riot’s vice-president Casey Orsak, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student from Houston, said. “That’s what we’re all about, is just creating a loud atmosphere for the games.”
Raider Riot works closely with the athletics department, Orsak said, to create a big atmosphere. They work together to plan things like tailgates, watch parties and more.
Raider Riot is also responsible for much of the work behind the scenes, said Raider Riot’s marketing executive Kendall Green, a fourth-year communications student from Boerne. They do things like creating themes for the student section during games, promoting the overall basketball games and keeping the energy high during the games.
“We hit a new record high for the season ticket holders,” Green said. “That just speaks for itself that everyone is excited for this season.”
Many students and players have yet to see the full potential behind Raider Riot as many of them only attended games at 25 percent capacity due to COVID-19.
Some of the new men’s basketball players transferred from smaller schools, Orsak said. He said he is curious to see how they will react to Raider Riot at its full capacity.
“This is by far, like, the most hyped I’ve ever seen people be for basketball in my entire life. You know, new coach, a lot of new players to learn all about,” Orsak said. “We’re trying to, you know, multiply everything by 1,000 in terms of what we did.”
Even if you don’t like basketball, Orsak said, students should still make attending at least one basketball game a part of their pre-graduation bucket list.
Having only attended one or two games before the pandemic arose, Jordan Gafney, a fourth-year creative media industries student from McKinney, said he plans to make the most of what the upcoming season holds.
“So, I think I only went to like, two or three games pre-COVID,” Gafney said. “I’m excited now, though, that like — I think people, in general, are more hyped about the new season. Especially because of the depressing past COVID season and like, all the new things happening in the team.”
One of the biggest games for Raider Riot to happen at Tech pre-pandemic, Green said, was the Tech versus Kentucky home game. Green said she attended both the Final Four game in 2019 and the Kentucky game in Lubbock and said the energy of the two games were the same.
Green could feel how the energy of the student section fueled the team during the Kentucky game, she said.
With the student section in the Kentucky game also being one of the best experiences of his life, Orsak said he plans to build on that energy by implementing it into this upcoming season for Raider Riot.
“It’s an experience that I want to build on because, like, I want people to walk out and think, like, ‘Man, like, that was electrical,’” Orsak said.
Raider Riot is offering a ‘Royalty for Loyalty’ program as well to promote more attendance for more basketball games, both women’s and men’s.
By attending a certain number of specific games, Green said students can be eligible to register much sooner than most of the student body for Big 12 conference games.
“It’s like for the UT (Texas) game, it’s going to be gold,” Green said. “So hopefully it’ll get people to go to those small or non-conference games.”
No matter where a student is in the stadium, Orsak said they will have the time of their life. Even in his freshman year, he said he still had unforgettable experiences in the nosebleed section.
For all students and the incoming freshman especially, Green said to make sure to register and go to the games, because the games speak for themselves.
“I’m looking forward to the season and what, like, the school has planned for the students and everyone for sure,” Gafney said. “I think it’ll be a good time and good for people to have something fun and something to support as a school.”
