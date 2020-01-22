As the men’s basketball game versus the University of Kentucky draws near, the student section group Raider Riot has a lot of plans for game day.
Arif Ljuso, an MBA and sports management master’s student from Brooklyn and president of Raider Riot, said Raider Riot worked with Tech Athletics through their director of marketing, Alex Achorn, to set up the program for students to gain a guaranteed spot at the Kentucky game.
“The Kentucky guarantee was kind of the Athletics department’s idea of making sure that everybody that wants to go to the Kentucky game has a chance to, and also pushing to have the more dedicated basketball fans to be the ones going to that game with the guarantee,” Ljuso said. “So, they brought the idea to us and and asked us if we could help them push it and we did.”
Myles Salazar, a senior sports management major from South Lake and vice president of marketing for Raider Riot, said the Kentucky guarantee started out as a set list of specific non-conference games and last week’s game versus Iowa State that students had to attend in order to get a guaranteed spot at the Kentucky game. However, there were multiple games over the Thanksgiving and winter breaks, so Raider Riot and Tech Athletics decided to use those games as makeup opportunities for students who missed the games on the original list.
Ljuso said getting into the Kentucky game will be harder for students who did not complete the guaranteed seating plan and did not receive a wristband that gives them first entrance into the United Supermarket Arena, so it is imperative for students to get there as early as possible.
Salazar agreed and said students cannot just show up five minutes before the gates open and expect to get in.
“Something that always has to be taken into account is that we’re really dedicated group of fans and we always stress to everybody that since we are such a big basketball school now if you want to be there, be there,” Salazar said. “Be prepared if you really, really want to get into the Kentucky game: commit, commit fully. The entire experience camping out overnight, staying with everybody, it’s a full day experience the entire thing.”
Another tip Ljuso said students should follow is to be dressed in theme for the game as they do their best to move those people closer to the front of the line or the stands. Salazar said they are also looking for the loudest, craziest people to sit closer to the court in order to hype up the crowd.
In terms of preparation for the game itself, Michael Di-Benedetto, a junior marketing major from Rockwall and vice president of research for Raider Riot, said he is in charge of diving deep into research on the other team. For example, he said they look for someone who is the other team’s leading scorer or someone who fouls a lot in games.
Ljuso said this is a great way to keep the crowd entertained during the game while having fun with the other team. Although they never share personal information about the other team’s players, Raider Riot is aggressive during the game.
“Michael (Di-Benedetto) has a whole team and they’ll go back to when players were in high school and middle school and look through their social medias and just try to figure out our opponents, figure out exactly who they are, where their weaknesses lie and how we can attack them in game, never anything like super personal,” Ljuso said.
Di-Benedetto, Salazar and Ljuso all said they expected the Kentucky game to be completely sold out. Di-Benedetto said this will be the most hectic weekend in men’s basketball history apart from the Final Four.
“This is it. This is the this is what we’ve all been waiting for. It’s go time,” Ljuso said. “The best part is that from Kentucky, you know, we’ll have a great rest of the conference season and then finish off strong with Kansas. So, this is going to be a great run, everybody should be looking forward to it. We’re going to make some great memories and have a great experience.”
