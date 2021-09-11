Students line up to climb Texas Tech ROTC’s rock wall. The food stands advertise treats like pizza and cookies. The crowd of spectators wait for special guest Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, to appear on stage.
Raider Alley is a pre-game tradition hosted in the Engineering Key. It is filled with live music, games and food students and fans can enjoy. The annual festivities are back after the shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Ryan Adolph, a first-year architecture major from Lockport, Illinois, said he is excited for his first football game.
“I remember the crowds, like when there was, like, little to no one in the stands back here when I was watching that back home,” Adolph said. “It was, you know, I was kind of empty, and just to have stadiums back up people cheering for a football team of guys, you know, warms my heart.”
Randy and Alicia Johnson, parents of a student at Tech’s Health Sciences Center, visited Raider Alley at the Sept. 11 home game against Stephen F. Austin.
“It feels really good, I'm happy,” Randy Johnson said. “It's nice to get back into civilization. Yeah, it's good, it's a good, it's a good atmosphere.”
Olivia Eisen, a first-year biology student, said she is looking forward to being on campus and living the college experience.
“(I am) really excited to be on campus because, I mean, one, that's just part of the college experience,” Eisen said. “Hopefully winning a lot, because that just makes everything a little bit better.”
The next home game is Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. against Florida International Panthers. The Raider Alley musical guest will be Waka Flocka Flame, according to Tech Athletics.
Tickets to the game can be purchased at Tech Athletics’ website.
