Texas Tech University Athletics’ partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest began 20 years ago. Through this partnership, the two have created the “Quarterback S.A.C.K" (Supporting and Comforting Kids), a charity event in which donors pledge $1 for every recorded sack by the Texas Tech football team’s defense to children in need.
Julie Barron Wells, the director of Development and Communication for RMHC Southwest, said the local event has become a fundraiser.
“The Quarterback S.A.C.K is a signature event that was created right here in Lubbock," Wells said. "Every time Texas Tech’s defense gets a sack, the amount that person has pledged will come to the charity.”
RMHC of the Southwest has been in Lubbock since 1988 and has put together many fundraising events and programs. For example, the Ronald McDonald House located at 3412 10th St. provides a place for families to stay, eat and rest while their child is hospitalized.
Wells said the fundraiser has become popular in the West Texas area, and the increase in popularity has allowed for diversification of how the charity helps those in need.
“We serve 58 counties in Texas and Southeastern New Mexico, so we serve children that have every type of condition you can imagine,” Wells said.
A partnership that lasts as long as the one between the RMHC of the Southwest and Tech Athletics is a rare sight nowadays, Wells added.
“Our partnership with Texas Tech is just extraordinary, and to have something that’s lasted 20 years is not only unheard of locally, it’s unheard of nationally,” Wells said. “We’ve had lots of other colleges trying to emulate this campaign.”
Wells also said that the partnership’s stability is largely an effect of Tech’s dedication to working with the fundraiser.
“We could not do it without the partnership we’ve had with Texas Tech,” Wells said. “In the last five years, Kirby Hocutt and Robert Giovanetti have gone above and beyond for the Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwest.”
According to the RMHC of the Southwest website, there have already been 10 sacks this season with eight regular season games remaining. While donors can donate according to the fluctuation of the sack totals, Wells said that an increase in one-time donations could be just as effective.
“If we had every Texas Tech football fan donate as little as $20, we probably wouldn't have to do any other fundraising for the year,” Wells said.
Many Tech students are already involved in the fundraiser, such as second-year business major Nojan Donesh from Houston, who said he pledges a dollar per sack and makes an extra donation of $5 if they reach five or more.
“I’m a big fan of the fundraiser and what it stands for, I just wanted to spice it up a little bit on my end,” Donesh said.
Donesh said he heard about the Quarterback S.A.C.K charity through social media and decided to make his pledge before Tech’s football season started against SFA on September 11.
“My friend sent me a post about the charity and I was immediately interested,” Donesh said. “I made sure to begin my pledge before the season started so it’ll be easy to track the defense’s progress.”
For those interested in getting involved, visit pledgesackwin.com or call (806) 744-8877 to make a pledge per sack, make a one-time donation or become a sponsor.
