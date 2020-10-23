The City of Lubbock is lighting up the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum in Clapp Park with carved pumpkins for their 12th annual Pumpkin Trail. The event is being hosted from Oct. 22-25, and it is free for the public.
Kaylee Smith, City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation indoor recreation coordinator, said the Pumpkin Trail is an opportunity for friends and family to gather in an outdoor space and walk through a trail of jack-o’-lanterns and carved pumpkins.
“If you’ve never been out to the arboretum, it is a beautiful area that we have, and it has got a cool little walking trail,” Smith said.
The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department was encouraging all community members to drop off their carved pumpkins to be included in the Pumpkin Trail, Smith said. The public was able to drop off their pumpkins from Oct. 21-22.
“If you bring a pumpkin that’s carved, then you can come and you can walk the trail and see if you can find your pumpkin,” Smith said. “It’s just a cool thing that you can bring your family out to, and it’s fun for everyone.”
COVID-19 has placed some restrictions on other city events this year, so the Parks and Recreation Department is hoping to have still a good number of people attending the Pumpkin Trail, Smith said.
“I think we’re just happy for however many can come out,” Smith said. “We obviously know that there could be some differences in this year’s numbers due to COVID.”
Last year’s Pumpkin Trail had 1832 lit pumpkins throughout the park, Smith said. The Parks and Recreation Department is hoping to have a total of 2,000 lighted pumpkins along the Pumpkin Trail this year.
People of all ages came to the pumpkin trail and brought their friends, children, spouses and pets to the Halloween themed activity as a way to spend time together safely.
Karissa Greathouse from Lubbock said this was her first time attending the pumpkin trail, and she decided to come with two of her friends.
“We decided just to come to walk through and get out of the house and enjoy the evening and see cool pumpkins,” Greathouse said.
She enjoyed seeing multiple pumpkins, but the Day of the Dead pumpkins stood out to her the most, Greathouse said.
Leighann Ramirez from Lubbock said she decided to come to the Pumpkin Trail because she had never brought her children to the event. This was her first time attending the Pumpkin Trail.
Ramirez also wanted to come after seeing pictures of other people’s experience at the Pumpkin Trail, she said.
“We’ve lived here for seven years,” Ramirez said. “So, I have always heard about it and seen the pictures and wish that we would have come.”
Tanya Multer said she traveled from Matador with her family to attend the Pumpkin Trail. She wanted to bring her grandkids to the event, and this was her first time attending.
“I liked that it was outside and something you can go do for all ages,” Multer said.
Multer and her family enjoyed the dental pumpkins the most from the trail, she said.
James Lavender said he came to the Pumpkin Trail with his wife as a way to spend some time outdoors together. He also brought his dog, Dot, to the Pumpkin Trail dressed up in a festive pumpkin costume.
“We got her a new little costume, so she is showing it off today,” Lavender said.
Lavender and his wife have been trying to carve their own pumpkins this year but have not been successful, he said. They came to the Pumpkin Trail to get inspiration to carve their pumpkins at home.
