After over a year of masks, virtual classes and social distancing, things are getting back to normal at Texas Tech. Professors at Texas Tech have their own perspectives on COVID-19 and what lies ahead this academic year.
Bill Poirier, the interim chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, said that with the new Delta variant spike, there is uncertainty about what this semester will look like.
“I don’t know what the future will bring, but of course a lot of us are concerned about it,” Poirier said. “I think they (the University) are trying to do the best they can, given state regulations and the Governor's orders. There is not much you can do at this point in terms of your protocol; it is much more at this point, for right or wrong, about personal choice and responsibility.”
Poirier said things are different this semester in two ways: Vaccines are available and the new variant brings up concerns.
According to a COVID-19 news release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Health Department is worried about containing the Delta variant. The department said it is twice as contagious as the previous strain of COVID-19 and more likely to infect young children.
“There are now, as many of us are aware, a number of young people who are in intensive care units,” Poirier said. “This version of the pandemic is hitting young people a lot harder than the old one did. The vaccines really make a huge difference. That is our powerful weapon we have now that we did not have last year, that anybody can get and it is free and safe.”
Poirier said a clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Memorial Circle. [IH1] A bus managed by the City of Lubbock will be administering the vaccine, free of charge.
Poirier said while he is worried about the community and healthcare workers.
“I wouldn't say that I am less worried for the community, because we all know there are people out there that are still unvaccinated,” Poirier said. “I am concerned for them, but I am much more concerned for the healthcare workers in town who are giving their all and putting it all on the line every day. I am also concerned about our healthcare system getting overrun again, like it did last year in October. They were turning away people in the hospitals, even those by ambulance.”
Along with vaccinations being available, students can also pick up at-home COVID-19 testing kits from local pharmacies when they feel the need to. This allows people to be isolated while waiting for their test results.
Catherine Langford, president of the Faculty Senate, said there are positives and negatives when it comes to at-home testing.
“I think it is also kind of a challenge to us with reporting,” Langford said. “It is up to people now. It used to be that doctors and hospitals would report that information. With at-home testing, whether students, faculty, staff or just people in the community report is solely to their discretion. That concerns me from a public health perspective.”
Langford said the pandemic has taken a toll on her personally because she is an extrovert. She said COVID-19 has made her isolated and she cannot do the things she used to enjoy.
Langford also has a heart condition, which she said helps form her opinion and perspective on COVID-19.
“Looking at me, no one would ever know,” Langford said. “One of the reasons why I am being super careful is because of that. We don’t know the long-term implications of this virus on things like (the) heart.”
Carmen Pereira, professor of Spanish and Chair of the Department of Classical and Modern Language and Literatures, said that her department was affected by COVID-19 last year. She said she hopes things do not return to how they were then.
“We are an international department, so everybody is comparing how things are in their home countries to how things are here,” Pereira said. “It is a little bit scary to see the rapid growth of numbers and the lack of reaction from the authorities. For 2020, it was a bit of a scramble. There were so many students who were not able to process their visas or get a travel permit. We survived with overloads and trying to find local teachers. It was a very difficult year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.