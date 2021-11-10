From not being able to participate in sports, to being seen as mentally ill or struggling to find housing and healthcare, transgender people face several issues regarding their gender identity.
Matt Hernandez, graduate assistant for peer education and the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement, said there have been many hurdles trans people have to navigate.
“They’re oftentimes identifying as trans is seen as a mental illness, which is not true, obviously,” Hernandez said. “So when we think about gender, there’s not one such thing as a perfect man or a perfect woman, we all experience gender in different ways. The perceptions that some people have about trans folks in particular, are negative ones.”
Hernandez said there is still an unacceptable amount of violence against the transgender community.
“I was just looking at an article from the Human Rights Campaign, and it said this year alone there were 44 transgender people who were killed as a result of transphobic violence, and that is unacceptable when it comes to, you know, people dying just because of who they are,” Hernandez said.
Lauren Mcleod, the vice president of the Gender and Sexuality Association, said transgender individuals face a little bit of discrimination from students and potentially healthcare providers in the area.
Right now, there’s only two trans medicine specialists in Lubbock, Mcleod said. Currently , 43 percent of transgender adults are un-insured and 19 percent of transgender people have been refused health care services by medical professionals, Mcleod said.
“One thing that we do is we work to build safe provider lists,” Mcleod said. “So we contact therapists and surgeons and primary care providers and dermatologists and things like that. We see, you know, who is comfortable treating trans patients who welcome LGBT patients in.”
Along with feeling discriminated against when it comes to healthcare providers, Hernandez said transgender people may have questions about their safety in residence halls and bathrooms on campus.
“In West Texas, I think there are a lot of common experiences that people may have when it relates to being trans when it relates to being LGBT, or holding any minoritized status,” Hernandez said. “They have the opportunity to live in a residence hall, the West Village, that is the only place where that is available, regardless of gender. And so that’s a really big step forward that we’ve made as a university.”
Recently, there has been legislation around transgenders competing in sports, which can also be seen as discrimination.
Hernandez said legislation restricts high school students in public education from competing in sports that are consistent with their gender identity, and that they rather default to anatomical characteristics.
“Male students compete with men, female students compete with women,” Hernandez said. “And that’s where the entire nature of this legislation is coming from, that if you are born male, that you must compete with other males and other men. Not all males identify as men, if that makes sense. So you can be born female, but still identify your gender as male, because those don’t always align with each other.”
On the Tech campus, there are a number of resources to help students who identify as transgender.
Jody Randall, director for the office of LGBTQIA education and engagement, said the office of LGBTQIA education engagement takes responsibility for strengthening the climate and strengthening the sense of community.
“It is not uncommon for students, faculty, staff, alumni and even community members on occasion to reach out about identifying as transgender and or needing some support or suggestion in navigating certain spaces more often,” Randall said. “Those conversations are campus communities, our students, faculty and staff, whether it’s a trans person seeking support or resources or someone else wishing to practice ally-ship, for a trans person or towards a trans person of the trans community.”
McLeod said they also probably worry about who it’s safe to come out to and who it’s safe to share their story with.
Hernandez said the Student Counseling Center provides the safe haven support group for transgender and nonbinary students.
“It is facilitated by a licensed counselor in a confidential manner, where students who identify as trans or nonbinary can go in and share about their experiences and walk through that with a licensed staff member who is trained on navigating those issues and helping students in finding their path to wellness,” Hernandez said.
