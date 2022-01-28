A Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) community made for professional developments, social activities and educating each other about opportunities is working on their regrowth post COVID-19.
PrideSTEM is a student organization that is made for students in the STEM field, along with the LGBTQIA community.
Andrew Glore, PrideSTEM President, said that during the pandemic in 2020, the original PrideSTEM went inactive.
“We had to work with Steven Chow, Director of the Office of LGBTQIA and also the former president who is now our advisor, Mychael Solis Wheeler,” Glore, a second-year industrial engineering student from Sugarland, said. “So, together with their help, we have suddenly been working through the process of submitting paperwork, organizing what money and budget we have, organizing our first meeting and preparing for future events and printing posters gauging interest on campus.”
Aidan Sing, the PrideSTEM treasurer, said recently they have been planning and budgeting for this semester.
“So I have access to the debit card, or the bank account that PrideSTEM has as well as access to the PayPal accounts,” Sing, a first-year electrical engineering student from Lubbock, said. “We use those funds to sort of like buy refreshments for meetings. We will be doing, like fundraising events later on, either this semester or probably next year. And so we will be using those funds to put them into the pride stem bank account to use later on.”
Sing said PrideSTEM hosted their first meeting on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m., and students looking for a community attended.
“We noticed that there were a lot of people who were seniors and upperclassmen who were looking for a community and so we think that's very important to have a peer mentor community for people who just need reassurance coming in, that there is a space for LGBTQ plus people in STEM fields,” Sing said. “A community for people to talk, share their experiences, and get more reassurance as they go further into the STEM field.”
When PrideSTEM was first founded, they hosted numerous guest speakers that spoke about various aspects of having a career while being an LGBTQIA member, Ike Root, PrideSTEM secretary and social media chair, said.
As they reboot, they will be building on top of different, interactive meetings for their members, Root, a first-year philosophy pre-med student from Gilbert, AZ, said.
“We wanted to sort of add more, because we're starting it from the ground and we're so new to this,” Root said. “We want to have a very democratic feel to it where I've wanted to add a bit more of a social element to it, where instead of just having professional development sessions, we alternate having personal development versus more fun activities.”
Root said PrideSTEM has the goal of helping others professionally develop, create paths for themselves and encourage each other to stay in the STEM field.
“So it was sort of like creating a space that covers anybody in the community and will be a place where we can meet and discuss these similarities,” Root said.
