The outside of the Student Union Building was packed with people in line for the Annual Picnic with the President Event on Wednesday Aug. 25. At the event, students could receive a free hot dog, chips, and a drink, as well a chance to meet with the President of Texas Tech Lawrence Schovanec and members of the President’s Select.
Robert Salazar and other employees of Top Tier Catering were in charge of handling the food and drinks for the event. Salazar said that Top Tier Catering received an attendance estimate of 1,600 students.
“We had roughly 1,600 hot dogs, of course 1,600 buns that goes with that,” Salazar said. “We also had about over 1,200 chips which were assorted, and gallons of water and tea, probably 50 gallons a piece.”
As noted, the preparation for the Picnic with the President is intense, and the number of students attending changes every year.
A recent addition to the Picnic was the new accommodation made to cater for vegan and vegetarian students. This new accommodation was listed on the flyers spread around campus and on social media.
“We’ve got a lot of students that can’t have certain things,” Salazar said, “We make vegetarian chili and have gluten free buns to cater to their needs as well.”
The President was seen handing out hot dogs to students, encouraging them on the new semester as well as getting to know their majors and grades.
The Picnic with the President had various interpretations with Texas Tech students- ranging from the draw of free food to the chance to connect with the Texas Tech community.
Pablo Laura was one of the many Texas Tech students that attended the event to enjoy the Picnic and meet the President.
“Post-COVID, I like engaging with these activities we have going on around campus, and especially the fact that the President will be here,” Laura said. “I want to get to know him and see him around engaging with the students.”
However, there were other students that attended the event for the purpose of the free food.
Gerard Chattinhan, a student at Tech, said that his reason for attending was, “I saw the Instagram post and thought- I like hot dogs.”
Overall, Tech students had mixed reasons for attending, yet they all supported their Texas Tech community by joining the President and the President’s Select in eating hot dogs and getting to know one another.
