Leader, collaborator, friendly, easy to talk to — all words used most frequently used by those who know and work with President Lori Rice-Spearman.
Born in the small West Texas town of Stanton and raised in Odessa, Rice-Spearman said she was exposed to Texas Tech at a very early age.
“We used to come up here to football games and just had, from a very early age, had a deep love for Texas Tech,” Rice-Spearman said.
The Beginning of a Journey
Rice-Spearman said her mother would describe her as a very curious child. She spent a lot of time reading her family’s most prized possession, the “Encyclopedia Britannica.”
Looking up how things worked in the encyclopedias led her to enter the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center as a first-generation college student and her career.
“The HSC just opened,” Rice-Spearman said. “It was in the very early years. In fact, much of the space that you see today was still shelf space; and I came to the institution and I was in the very first class in my profession here at the HSC.”
After graduating in 1986, Rice-Spearman said she went on to practice her degree in the lab for a while but then came back to the HSC in 1987 as a laboratory manager and clinical coordinator.
While in the position, she said she was able to work with students and help establish relationships with other communities and hospitals around the state.
“It really just deepened my understanding and commitment to the role of the HSC in the communities that we serve,” she said.
Earning her doctorate in diagnostic laboratory sciences and moving up the faculty ranks to becoming a dean within HSC, Rice-Spearman said she realized she loved when she was able to pull people together from various backgrounds to collaborate on a problem.
COVID-19
In 2019, the then-chancellor of the Texas Tech University Systems and president of the Health Sciences Center, Tedd Mitchell ,appointed Dean Rice-Spearman of the School of Health Profession as the first provost of the HSC. Rice-Spearman said at that time, the HSC had five schools and provided over 25 percent of the health care professionals for the state of Texas.
“We had to have a position such as a full-time provost to start pulling the schools together to get the synergy between the schools and all the campuses,” Rice-Spearman said.
One month later, the newly appointed provost and chief academic officer was named interim president of HSC after Mitchell decided to move to overseeing the system full time.
This allowed the Office of the Provost and Office of the President to find the energy between the two, Rice-Spearman said. It was challenging; however, a bigger challenge laid before her.
“That was a hard decision. It was the right decision,” she said.
On March 14, 2020, Rice-Spearman made the decision to halt in-person instruction at the HSC. She said she wanted to make sure everyone is safe while also proving health care services and educating students.
HSC officials were watching the coronavirus before it impacted the Lubbock community, she said, and they pulled together a team quickly. At 9 o’clock every morning, the administrative teams from every campus in the system would meet on Zoom to see what they could do help better serve their communities.
“What most people don’t realize is, faculty of the Health Sciences Center are the physicians who have been serving the frontlines of COVID, but they also were serving in population and public health, and they were the county health authorities in the communities where they serve,” Rice-Spearman said.
In an op-ed entitled, “The Difference TTUHSC Makes in Your Community,” Rice-Spearman said during the personal protective equipment shortages, the HSC produced and distributed more than 465,000 vials of viral transport medium to help combat COVID-19.
A joint effort between the HSC and Tech led to 12,000 N95 masks being decontaminated for health care organizations. 10,000 face shields and other PPE equipment were donated to local businesses.
However, COVID-19 was not the only one making history within the Texas Tech University.
Madam President
On June 5, 2020, Chancellor Mitchell announced Rice-Spearman as the ninth president of the Tech Health Sciences Center but also as the first female president within the system. During June of this year, she celebrated her one-year anniversary as president.
“What I learned through this experience is that collaboration is what I call the cradle of innovation,” she said.
President Lawrence Schovanec of Tech said to lead a university, one must understand that one challenge or crisis will be replaced by other one. The way Rice-Spearman responded to COVID-19 while serving as interim president made her the best candidate for the job.
Darrin D’Agostino, provost of HSC, said Rice-Spearman is a collaborator by nature.
“She’s naturally somebody that people want to talk with,” he said. “She’s very approachable and because of that, she has all the characteristics of an amazing leader.”
During the system’s August Board of Regents meeting, Rice-Spearman brought before the board the 2022-2027 Strategic Plan for the HSC.
“Our efforts, specifically during the past year, led to a new vision to transform health care through innovation and collaboration, setting the direction of our approach to the future,” she said during the meeting.
HSC is dedicated to transforming health care, fixing the broken pieces of the health care system and moving forward, she said.
Rice-Spearman said when visitors come to campus, they always mention there is a special feeling about the institution. She said it’s an honor for her to be a part of that it and leading her team to creating that special environment.
“I think it all goes back to the commitment of our faculty, our staff, our values-based culture and us understand the mission of this university,” she said.
