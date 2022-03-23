The Texas Tech Pom Squad travels far and wide, right next to the basketball team. As the Red Raider men’s basketball team competes at the Sweet 16 in San Francisco this weekend, the Pom Squad will be cheering them on.
Erin Alvarado, the Pom Squad head coach, said they sent six Pom Squad members to San Francisco, and they will prepare for their tournament while they are there.
“So when we go to these tournaments, we can’t take the full team. So we’ve really just been like in tournament mode where the kids who are not at the tournament are in Lubbock practicing because we’re getting ready to compete at this international competition as well,” Alvarado said. “So my assistant coach is here with them and I was in Kansas City to for the Big 12, so we actually like to have practice in the cities once we get there.”
The Pom Squad returned from the Big 12 tournament on a Monday night and then left Tuesday morning for San Francisco. Erica Wehrle, a fourth-year kinesiology student from Frisco, was a member of the Pom Squad in 2019 when the Red Raiders qualified for the NCAA Final Four.
“We are so excited for the Sweet 16 and to help our basketball team and support Coach Mark Adams,” Wehrle said. “It reminds me of my freshman year back in 2019 when Texas Tech went to the Final Four. I was lucky enough to travel to Minneapolis and got to perform on the court. It was one of the best experiences of my life and I have faith this team can do it again.”
Along with being Pom Squad members, the women balance being full-time students. During tournament season, finding that balance can get challenging, Wehrle said.
“We have regular practices, workouts and appearances and juggle many different things at once, but that is what makes this team so special,” Wehrle said. “Our coach holds us to the highest standards and places so much emphasis on our academics to ensure that we put our schoolwork first – even when we travel. All of us are very proactive when it comes to our schoolwork and will communicate in advance with our professors if we are missing due to traveling with the team.”
Alvarado said study hours are provided for the Pom Squad members to be able to get their school work done during trips.
“We had a team average GPA of over 3.6 so I know that they’re disciplined students, and we were able to travel again for football last season,” Alvarado said. “You know, we still had study hall hours when we were in Kansas City, like anytime that we’re gone over classes, we’ll schedule that into our daily session of setting aside time for them to really just focus on school.”
After the tournament this weekend, the Pom Squad will begin to prepare for its next task: a competition.
The Texas Tech Pom Squad has been chosen as the 2022 US National Jazz Team competing at International Cheer Union April 20-22 in Orlando, Florida. They are the only team in the country representing the United States.
“We could not be more grateful for this opportunity as it has been something we have been working for for a long time. We will be using the same jazz routine that we competed at UDA Nationals, so we are spending this time refining and enhancing movement quality, skills, and timing,” Wehrle said. “We are so proud to represent the United States of America at ICU and show the world what we are capable of.”
