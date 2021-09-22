Taylor Peters, senior producer for the Office of Communications, has set up a new addition to Tech Media called “Fearless,” a podcast that deep dives into the community of Texas Tech.
With the booming popularity of podcasts, students are able to connect with storytellers from all over the world.
“Our goal in producing the podcast is basically to just kind of expand our storytelling ability as an Office of Communications marketing,” Peters said. “So basically what my department does is, we have a staff of writers, a staff of social media producers and directors, then we have what my team is called the multimedia team, so it’s all video.”
With each episode, Peters listens to the stories from the Tech community and creates a world where their voices are being heard.
“We wanted to do something that was not being done by our department at that point,” Peters said. “Just wanted to try to do something that was a little bit more in-depth storytelling. And so we felt like a podcast was a really good way of being able to accomplish that.”
Peters and her team chose not to proceed with a typical question-and-answer interview. They went for an approach that led the person telling their story to open up fully.
Students, the decision makers at Tech and the faculty were able to tell their experiences. For some, it can take time to open up. Peters said it could take 45 minutes to an hour for someone to really open up about themselves.
“When we sat down with these individuals, we wanted to be able to have them trust us to be able to tell us kind of like, you know, this season is really emotional, right, it’s the stuff that people struggled with, and you’re asking them to be really vulnerable and really transparent,” Peters said. “And sometimes it takes a little bit of time to do that.”
Peters had a strategy for making these vulnerable people’s stories come to life and to make sure their story was heard through the right lens. She said she pictures how the podcast is going to be styled in her head and edits and pieces the storytelling so listeners can engage and feel present with the person’s struggles and triumphs.
“You sit there in a room with somebody and they kind of just tell you their greatest struggle in the last year and the things that, you know, have been really challenging for them and stuff that’s hard to talk about you, you want to you want to do the best job that you can as a storyteller to place them in a position where they can trust you and and you kind of convey that to a larger audience,” Peters said.
“Because that’s the goal, is to connect people to these characters that are in this episode.”
The goal for each episode is to feel organic so each story flows with one another, Peters said. Season one of Fearless focused on the struggles of the Texas Tech community during the coronavirus pandemic. She said these stories meshed together because everyone felt uncertain at one point.
Vincent Zavala, a third-year computer science student from San Antonio, voiced his love for podcasts and how they bring people from all over the world.
“A good podcast has the ability to bring you close to people that you’ve never met before but feel as if you share the same experiences,” Zavala said. “It shows that in this life, you’re not alone and there are people that know what you’re going through.”
Bri Zapata, a second-year nursing student from Houston, had a growing love for podcasts as well. Zapata said lifestyle and informational podcasts are her favorite.
“I love listening to podcasts that seem so real, and these people discuss topics and problems and bring forth solutions and shed light on stuff that isn’t normally talked about,” Zapata said.
She said, Podcasts are a great way to reach an audience and it is the trailblazer for a new era of storytelling. Peters is excited for what “Fearless” has in store for further seasons.
“These podcasts are so entertaining that sometimes if I’m on a long road trip, I’ll have these podcasts queued and ready for my listening,” Zapata said.
Peters said that people that love storytelling and listening to what others say, are a perfect candidate to make their own podcast.
“Ultimately what it comes down to is just believing in the message that you’re delivering in whatever capacity that looks like — in a podcast if it’s interviewing somebody — and sitting down and doing it stylistically,” Peters said. “I think just, like, having a lot of conviction in sharing the stories that you believe are important, and what you feel passionately about.”
