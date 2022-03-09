Austin Phillips has been announced the 98th Texas Tech student body president for the university’s centennial year. Phillips, a third-year finance student and Lubbock native, came from a long line of Red Raiders.
Phillips has been involved in Student Government Association since his freshman year when he was part of the First-Year Leadership Association, in which he served as vice president.
Phillips then went on to be elected senator for the Rawls College of Business his second year, serving on the Finance Committee. This year, Phillips served as an at-large senator and the chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee.
“It’s an extreme honor and a privilege to have been elected to serve in this position. I grew up a Red Raider and all my family is or has always been around Tech,” Phillips said. “A lot of my great memories growing up, and role models and everyone that I knew kind of was shaped around Texas Tech, and I can truthfully say that Texas Tech has made me the person that I am today.”
Phillips said it means so much to not only to be student body president but hold the position in Tech’s 100 centennial year anniversary.
“Especially in the centennial year and being able to represent and be a part of the university during such a monumental time,” Phillips said. “We’ve been the university that has been able to provide and open so many doors for so many students.”
Tech is a diverse campus, with over 40,000 students from all different parts of the world. Phillips said with having such a diverse student body it is important to have a president who knows how to take action, but also knows when to stop and listen to students.
“I think the first (goal) more than anything, in terms of policy, is sitting down and listening to all of our vast student populations and figuring out what it is that they want to see on campus and being that liaison and their voice,” Phillips said.
He understands the importance of being the liaison between the student body and the Tech administration, Phillips said.
When representing an entire student body, things can seem overwhelming, and Phillips said he has learned to lean on his family in those times. They have been a major support system in his process to become president.
“But being able to lean back on my family and discuss it all with them was something that was really, really beneficial to me,” Phillips said.
While finding support from his family, Phillips also is driven by his need to help those around him.
“Austin was the TA (teachers assistant) of my business leadership class with Kent Hance, former chancellor of Texas Tech,” Lauren Hamilton, a second-year media strategies student from Little Elm, said. “He (Phillips) was always on time, always present, always trying to help the students any way he could. He’s a big proponent for Tech and wants the best for all of us.”
When talking to people about their experiences with Phillips, his peers make it clear that he is a selfless individual.
Meagan Trujillo, a third-year nursing student from Dumas, said she was able to work with Phillips on the royalty court throughout homecoming week.
“He’s such a kind and humble person,” Trujillo said. “Always willing to help others and a person of character in the aspect of opportunity. He’s going to serve as a great student body president because of how selfless he is.”
When talking about his predecessor, senior economics student and current SGA president Faisal Al-Hmoud, describes Phillips as a natural leader and someone who always made sure people received the help that they needed to succeed.
Al-Hmound and Phillips are both natives of Lubbock but did not meet one another until they got to college. Al-Hmoud met Phillips during his second year where he served as a tutor for first-year students.
“He was always like, helping me pretty much and I didn’t have to ask him, you know, like, he was always making sure that his friends were ok too, and that meant a lot to me,” Al-Hmoud said.
Al-Hmoud said the ups and downs of being student body president are complex. As president, Phillips will have to find resources in every area of the university and make resolutions that include and affect each aspect of campus.
Phillips is equipped to handle the job of representing the student body successfully because he understands the complexity of this position and the demands he must meet of the students and the campus administration, Al-Hmoud said. He was next to Phillips as he excelled through student government and saw first-hand the natural abilities Phillips inhibited that made him a prime future presidential candidate.
“He was a really, really good senator,” Al-Hmoud said. “He understands the civil government process really thoroughly. It’s like a web, it’s not one thing.”
Phillips said he is excited and honored to represent Tech’s student body and help students achieve their goals.
“I want to make sure that every student has the opportunity and the resources available to make the most out of their Red Raider experience and I know a lot of people said it but I really really do mean it: My door is always open,” Phillips said. “I’m always ready to talk and to listen.”
