Being a college student comes with its own responsibilities. For some, owning a pet can be an added support, but for others, it may be too much of a commitment.
Students who choose to take on a pet are forced to take on greater financial responsibility and time management, but when those responsibilities become too much, many pets on college campuses are abandoned.
“Every time Texas Tech has a holiday, every time, for the last 20 years, there has been a minimum of 3000 dogs and cats dumped,” Sallie Morris, owner of Morris Safe House animal shelter, said.
The Morris Safe House often does not allow college students to adopt their animals because of the high abandonment and abuse rates, Morris said.
Many dogs that come into Morris Safe House have severe trust issues and are afraid of hands and feet, Morris said. It typically takes them four-10 days to gain an animal’s trust.
“My college students go through a great deal of question and answer before they ever get my dogs,” Morris said. “I want to know what they’re gonna do when they go home for spring break, what’s gonna happen if mom says you can’t bring that dog home, and that happens a lot.”
Studies show college students who own pets often have better grades because they are more grounded and responsible, Morris said. To read about the study, visit saintleo.edu.
Melissa Glidewell, a senior English and psychology major from San Antonio, said she finds the study to be true with her cat named Denny, which she found in the Denny’s parking lot in Lubbock. While isolated during the COVID-19 quarantine, having Denny around was a nice comfort.
“Before I had him, I was stressed a lot, and after I got him, it was really nice because he would notice when I’m stressed and just come sit on my laptop," Glidewell said. “I love it; it’s definitely helped a lot.”
Having a cat in college may be easier than having a dog because a cat requires less attention and exercise, Glidewell said. She advises cat owners to have plenty of extra scratch posts because she learned the hard way that a bored cat will do some damage.
Glidewell also advised setting aside extra money for any pet because a sick pet can be on the high-end of most college students' budgets, she said.
“You never know when the animals are going to get sick,” Glidewell said. “I had to spend about $400 at the vet and I was like, ‘Well there goes six months of my paycheck’.”
Blandina Rulegura, a senior pre-nursing major from Katy, said she believes in the phrase "it takes a village." She shares the costs and responsibilities of her cat, Pumpkin, with her former roommate and recommends college students explore the same idea.
Even though they no longer live together, Rulegura said it does not make sharing her pet difficult because they send photos and updates all the time.
“It brings out a nurturing side. If that’s a side of you that hasn’t been explored yet, a pet can really bring out that feeling,” Glidewell said. “When you have a pet, it’s like when you’re living; it’s not just for yourself, it’s for something else.”
Owning a pet often means combining students must combine their schedules with their pet’s needs, which can be difficult, Rulegura said. However, she considers it a labor of love rather than a burden.
Owning a pet can be a sink-or-swim moment for a student’s time-management skills, Rulegura said. While she has never struggled with time management, students that do could find that a pet might enhance that skill.
“My advice is if you’re a college student and you’re feeling lonely, or if you need another presence, I always think a pet would be a good thing for that,” Rulegura said. “There’s something about having a pet in the room that changes the whole energy of your space.”
