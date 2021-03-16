The Cirque Italia is now presenting “Paranormal Cirque.” According to the Paranormal Cirque news release, the horror-themed entertainment act is a combination of theatre, circus and cabaret with a new European style flare. The show will be on March 11-21 in Lubbock.
The show is rated ‘R’ for its language and content. Children under 13 are not allowed to see the show and children ages 13-17 must be accompanied by a guardian. The company has set up the Big TOP at the South Plains Mall.
Public relations and media representative for Cirque Italia, Sarah Kessler, spoke about the history of Cirque Italia and its founder, Manuel Rebecchi.
“His aunt was a famous performer and a superstar to the gay rights community, and she had the largest traveling circus in Europe,” Kessler said. “He was immersed in live performing and circus, but he wanted to do it differently.”
Cirque Italia and the Paranormal Cirque are animal-free performances. Kessler said Rebecchi wanted to leave the animals behind and let them live in their natural habitats. The animal-free policy, the underlying horror theme and the acts from around the world are what make the Paranormal Cirque unique.
Kessler said Paranormal Cirque has no nets despite the dangerous nature of many of the acts. One of the acts, the Wheel of Death, is considered to be the most dangerous act in a circus. The acts also feature aerialists, comedy, magic and illusion.
“One of my favorite things about our circus is the fact that we have people all over the world, and you get to experience different cultures all over the world. As far as the show goes, I love how we’re very theatrical and have intricate makeup and costuming,” Olivia Lattice, dancer for Paranormal Cirque, said. “We turned what is normally a seasonal thing into something horror fans can enjoy year-round.”
Lattice is from Las Vegas, and she joined the Paranormal Cirque in 2019. She got involved ‘randomly’ unlike a lot of the generational performers, she said. Her favorite routine is the high bar act, which features generational gymnasts from Belarus.
Contortionist and unit manager at the Paranormal Cirque, Ben Holland, said his favorite act is the motorcycle trapeze act, which goes 30 feet up in the air. Holland began teaching himself contortion when he was eight years old.
“I saw a guy on TV, and he was doing all kinds of contortion tricks, and I thought it was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen, and I was like, ‘You know what I’m gonna do that,’” Holland said. “I kept trying and trying and taught myself all kinds of things, and now that’s what I do for a job.”
Particularly now, events like the Paranormal Cirque are something people can look forward to and take a break from everything, he said. He said his favorite part about performing in the circus is getting to give back to people.
Holland said the Cirque was able to adapt to COVID-19 guidelines and continue performances. They implemented CDC regulations such as social distancing precautions like limiting crowd sizes, increasing sanitization efforts and requiring masks.
The hard work the staff put in to reduce the chance of COVID-19 spread paid off, Holland said. The production has not had any COVID-19 cases linked to it.
“People should come because we are the touring shows around, there are no other touring shows around, we’re the place to be,” Holland said. “If people want a night out, a fun place to go with their friends, a date night, honestly, I can’t think of a better place to go and get a unique experience.”
The Paranormal Cirque Big TOP is set up at the South Plains Mall. For more information about the show and its schedule, visit https://www.paranormalcirque.com/.
