The Lubbock Lions Club is hosting their 68th annual Pancake Festival Saturday, and one may wonder what all the event consists of.
The festival, which will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, gives attendees the chance to eat as many pancakes they can eat.
Bradley Payne, co-chair of the pancake festival, said the Lubbock Lions Club supports over 30 charities. The group supports people in getting the help they need and has a lasting effect on the community.
All members of the Lubbock community are encouraged to come to the festival, join in on the fun and support a good cause.
The Lubbock Lions raised over $114,000 last year from the pancake festival and hopes to raise an additional $130,000 at this year’s pancake festival, according to to a Lubbock Lions Club news release. Tickets are $7 in advance and $9 at the door.
With the help of about 1,000 volunteers, Payne said they have worked for the past month putting together the annual festival in hopes of making Lubbock a better place.
The Lubbock Lions Club have been busy getting ready nearly 6,000 pounds of pancake mix, 80,000 sausage links and 23,000 slices of bacon, according to to a Lubbock Lions Club news release.
To purchase tickets early visit the Lubbock Lion's website at lubbocklions.org or call 806-763-4789.
