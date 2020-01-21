A new theatre company, Outpost Repertory Theatre, will begin their 2020 season with Grounded being previewed on Jan. 23 and opened on Jan. 24 till Feb. 2 at the Firehouse Theatre at LHUCA located at 511 Avenue K.
Grounded is a war drama by award winning George Brant and is about the ethics of war, according to an Outpost Repertory Theatre news release. The performance, directed by Patrick Pearson, contains mature themes and strong language.
The production presents a fighter pilot who has everything figured out and flies for the US Air Force, according to news release. He then is transitioned to flying fighter drones that bomb in the Middle East.
Performances will run at 8 p.m. from Thursdays to Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, according to the news release. General admission is $25, and there is a $10 discount for seniors, veterans, active military and a $20 discount for students.
