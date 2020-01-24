Outpost Repertory Theatre is a relatively new company that was founded by faculty at the Texas Tech School of Theatre and Dance.
Their latest production is called ‘Grounded,’ a one-person, 90-minute act, that is directed by Patrick Pearson.
The play, which was previewed Thursday, will run from now to Feb. 2 at the Firehouse Theatre at LHUCA located at 511 Avenue K, according to an Outpost Repertory Theatre news release.
Performances for this play will start at 8 p.m. from Thursdays to Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, according to the news release. General admission is $25, and there is a $10 discount for seniors, veterans, active military and a $20 discount for students.
The play focuses on The Pilot, who is an F-16 fighter pilot who must make the transition to drone warfare, Pearson said. The play sheds light on how difficult the transition is when a pilot has to go to war in front of a screen for 12 hours a day, each day of the week, then return home to their family for the night and later go back to war the next morning.
‘Grounded’ puts a great emphasis on the effects that daily drone warfare can have on a drone pilot and how much of a burden it is for the men and women who have to flip the switch between combat and family life every single day, Pearson said.
“The effects that they feel are quite often very similar, if not the same, to the effects that actual pilots who are literally in war feel," he said. "Like with combat, fatigue, PTSD, etc. Things like that, PTSD especially becomes a big part of the show.”
Pearson said he credits the writer of the script, George Brandt, for including the relationship with the audience within the script as well as the portrayal of a woman living half of her life at war and the other half at home.
Rachel Hirshorn, actress and assistant professor of voice and speech at Tech, performed and told this story alone on stage.
Hirshorn, through her acting, said she wanted to show the audience how detrimental the effects of piloting a war drone is and their seriousness.
“The idea of going home every day, it’s incredibly difficult to compartmentalize, and I’m curious about the support that’s available for this growing population of drone fighter pilots who are here to serve our country and help us and protect us, and I just don’t know how much we’re doing to help them because it’s such a new form of warfare," Hirshorn said.
Jesse Jou, associate artistic director of Outpost Rep and assistant professor of directing at the School of Theatre and Dance, said he wanted both students and audience members to take away from the play that Americans ask a lot from their military because someone is always paying the price in war.
“One of the things that the play as us to do is to really think about what it means to be a warrior,” Jou said.
Outpost Rep was created to broaden theatre arts opportunities for Tech students and those of the Lubbock community, Jou said.
“We have worked with students before, we’ve cast them in roles, they’ve worked as designers, they’ve worked as managers, so we’ve tried to give them experiences of how the industry works. I think that what makes Outpost different is that we really are trying to adhere to the highest professional standards that we can and trying to give our students those experiences so that when they go to theatres in other places they’re like ‘Oh, this is familiar because this is how they did it at Outpost,’” Jou said.
Along with the production of ‘Grounded’, Outpost Repertory Theatre is raising funds for Operation Refuge. Operation Refuge provides equine therapy for both active duty members as well as veterans. Donations can be placed in the silver buckets in the theater lobby before or after every performance.
For more information about ‘Grounded’ or Outpost Repertory Theatre, visit www.outpostrep.org and follow them on social media.
