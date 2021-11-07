OneVoiceHome, a safe home for victims of sexual trafficking, hosted its annual Art of Freedom fundraiser on Nov. 6 at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion.
The event had live music from local artists, and art donated from the community was showcased. Kelsey Johnson, marketing specialist for OneVoiceHome, was in charge of putting together the fundraiser and works closely with the home.
“We are a safe home and a safe space for survivors of sex trafficking here in Lubbock. This is our annual fundraiser. This is where the community really shows us what they're made out of,” Johnson said. “Everybody comes out and shows survivors the love that West Texas has and that we care about them, that they're not in it on their own, we're here to back them up, and they've got our support.”
Johnson said the main focus of the event was to highlight that art is healing. During the healing process, survivors can use art as therapy as a way to express their emotions and feelings.
The art donated to the fundraiser came from Lubbock, West Texas and some pieces from Uganda. All the artists that came together showed the survivors support, Johnson said.
“A lot of what they know is darkness, and this is so different, this is light, this is fun,” Johnson said. “It’s exciting, and it’s something to show them that we really are here for them, that we see them, they're not lost we know where they are, and we're here for them.”
Seeing the community rally together and voice their support for the community and the survivors is precisely what Garland Spore, the visionary of Art of Freedom, said he hoped for when coming up with the idea.
Spore envisioned a way to get the community together and help raise the funds needed to help survivors of human trafficking, he said.
”Just hearing about it, I needed to do something, like, I can't just, like, learn that these things are happening to girls my age and my city and sit back and watch it happen," Spore said. "And so I just kind of let the Lord direct me and show me how I can use my gifts and talents to make a difference.”
With this being the fourth annual Art of Freedom, the event grows every year, with a variety of auction items available to bid on throughout the night.
During the live auction portion of the fundraiser, items such as paintings, sculptures, signed Tech alumni gear and a trip to Colorado were bid on, with all the proceeds going towards OneVoiceHome.
Deandre Rios, a local artist, donated a hand-tufted rug that was showcased and bid on throughout the night.
“It has monk's cloth fabric and acrylic yarn and its an original artwork of mine that I came up with on my notes app that I drew with my finger. This artwork is on its third rendition, I drew it on the Notes app, painted it, then finally made it into this rug,” Rios said. “I’m so happy to be able to give back to this community and (it) inspired me to want to donate my work and for it to go to a great cause.”
Johnson said OneVoiceHome has a motto: "We all don't have to do the same thing, but we have to do something."
“Whether you want to fight give, serve, pray or just show up in any way. We've got a way to get you plugged in and get you involved,” Johnson said.
