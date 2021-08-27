On Friday, Aug.27 at the Student Union Building, the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement hosted an event to welcome students, faculty and staff that identify as or are allies of the LGBTQIA community.
Rainbow Raider Welcome is an event created to inform participants on all of the possibilities and resources that Tech provides. Participants had the opportunity to converse with similar individuals while also indulging in free food and various other goods.
“We’re going to have free food, giveaways, and just share information about all of our programs this semester,” said Stephen Chao, the administrator in the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement. “People are excited to be on campus. People are excited to just be in-person.”
Students of all different identities and walks of life were provided the opportunity to meet physically and engage in fun activities, while also being safe, Chao said. The Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement also provided papers and folders filled with information regarding future events that are welcome to all identifiers, allies, and more.
While providing students various forms of resources, this event also allowed students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to simply relax and converse with one another said Miguel Soto, a Program Manager in Transition and Engagement.
This event for others and Soto was a wonderful way to find a group of friends and make connections with others that are within or are allied to the community.
“Growing up in the West, Texas area, the (LGBTQ) community isn’t necessarily so present,” Soto said. “This is a great opportunity to make connections and build off relationships with campus partners, wherever they go, that there is someone that they can connect to.”
Participants were also provided fun activities, such as face mask tie dying where they could mix and match as many variations of colors as they could imagine.
Maddie Kriska, a second-year student, dyed her own mask with the colors that represent the Lesbian community. Kriska stated that though this was her first event involving the community, she plans on attending more.
“All students have a place here at Tech,” Soto said. “I think that’s something to be applauded for. Especially with this Office (of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement). They are doing a lot for the community.”
Soto said that he hopes events such as this will show students that there are people in higher positions of the school that are supportive and welcoming. He, personally, hopes to really show up for students, and not necessarily just as their supervisor, but as a safe space.
Gill Caley, secretary of the Student Intersectional Leadership Council, said she especially hopes to connect with incoming first years.
Chao said that he has too often had juniors or seniors come and say they had no idea of these resources on campus and that the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement and the Student Intersectional Leadership Council are working to provide students this information early in their college careers.
“They have a resource table where they’re handing out different information about different counseling and therapy groups that are out there,” Caley said. “I already got a folder and stacked it.”
By being provided such a simple way to connect and be informed, countless students could now more easily be involved in such opportunities and resources. Alyssa Fant, a third-year transfer student, enjoyed the simple and relaxed approach that the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement took, and hopes for many more.
Caley, additionally, hopes to see more events, in general, that provide identifiers and allies a safe place to learn, hangout, and have a good time.
“Everyone on campus can know that, whenever they need help from our office, they can email us, reach out to us, contact us, and we are here to help,” Chao said.
