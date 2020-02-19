The Texas Tech Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement hosted a workshop as part of its IGNITE! program Wednesday at the university library.
The focus of the session was to inform and educate on ways to be an ally to transgender and gender non-conforming individuals, according to the office’s website.
Stephen Chao, an administrator in the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement, led the event with Matthew Hernandez, a senior political science major from Athens, Texas.
“Today we wanted to place an emphasis on, you know, like what is needed to uplift and include trans people.” Hernandez said. “Because there are a lot of issues in policy in, you know, like societal norms that exist that we can’t really cover in one of those general trainings.”
Chao began the workshop by establishing what he called “community norms,” asking the participants in the workshop for suggestions for guidelines on interacting with one another.
“I love community norms because they can kind of influence the way how we want to shape this space," he said, "and how we want to interact with each other in this space."
Chao said the workshop was a space for individuals to learn and grow as people.
“We’re all coming in here with different levels of knowledge around this topic, different perspectives, and so being mindful of that, we’re all coming from different places as we enter this room,” Chao said.
Chao and Hernandez proceeded to present a slide show of various graphics, statistics and stories detailing gender expression, transgender and gender noncomforming issues while explaining how to be a supportive member of these individuals.
“When we think about gender, a lot of times it’s constructed as binary, either male or female, and that refers to your biological sex which also, as a matter of fact, is not binary either,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez detailed questions that transgender people are often asked such as, “What bathroom do you use?” and “Do you regret transitioning?”
Hernandez said questions such as these are disrespectful, and listed more supportive ways to speak with transgender individuals such as, “What are your pronouns?” and “What can I do to create an affirming environment for you?”
Chao and Hernandez conducted two exercises with audience participation during the workshop. One exercise was a yes-or-no activity of 12 questions, and the other was a hypothetical scenario involving a transgender person being consistently misgendered by her peers.
Hernandez said an individual can be an ally to transgender and gender nonconforming people in a number of ways, but doing nothing can also be problematic.
“No action also serves as an action,” Hernandez said.
Gil Caley, a senior from Keller, Texas majoring in electrical engineering, attended the workshop.
Caley said he works with the Student Intersectional Leadership Council (SILC) and the Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance (FMLA).
“I think that work is super important because it’s important to look at students who come from even different marginalized experiences than myself, and go out into the community and advocate for them, find allies for them, and amass support and solidarity with them,” Caley said.
Caley said he heard of the meeting through Hernandez.
“While I’m cisgender, I think it’s important to know my location in society with respect to gender identity, and know that because I’m coming a situation where I have more power in society, I know that I can use that power to help them and to put us on a more equal playing field,” Caley said.
Chao said the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement is working toward a number of events for diversity week in March.
“We offer just a different variety of workshops each semester,” Chao said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.