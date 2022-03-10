On March 10, the Texas Tech Office of International Affairs hosted their seventh Annual Ambassador’s Public Forum alongside the American Academy of Diplomacy.
The event was open to the public and centered around the theme “The Future of Global Diplomacy: Actors and Factors.” The event featured four former high-ranking U.S. ambassadors, including Ambassador Ronald E. Neumann, Ambassador Deborah McCarthy, Ambassador Molly Williamson, and Ambassador Kenneth C. Brill.
The panelists talked about issues regarding the crisis in Ukraine, the international gas shortage, and climate change on a long-term scale.
Kerry Chavez, a PhD student in the Political Science Department said that her biggest takeaway was the pace different international diplomacy issues take.
“I think one of the most interesting aspects was the notion of time for the tempo of diplomacy,” Chavez said. “Each of them talked about the different time horizons and how they cut across both imminent issues like war and sanctions, but also these long-term issues like climate change.”
This was the first in-person forum the Office of International Affairs has been able to host in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bethany Kuwitzky, the lead counselor for Study Abroad, assisted with the event tonight, and said it’s important for Texas Tech to host this event so members of the community learn more about global issues.
“I think it gets a really good influx of local community and I think it teaches maybe our remote community about how important globalization is,” Kuwitzky said.
Maky Haynes, a fourth-year student from Shallowwater majoring in honors sciences and humanities and communication studies, said discussion surrounding Russia and Ukraine was incredibly relevant given the global public interest.
“I think the Russia-Ukraine situation has brought this global interest to diplomacy and realizing how important it is,” Haynes said. “I think because America is so separated from Europe, we tend to think ‘oh, those issues aren’t ours’ and we kind of take ourselves out of it. But I think the Russia and Ukraine situation is making us realize democracy is so much more than just America.”
The four ambassadors have served the U.S. for a number of years as international diplomats. Combined, they’ve served as ambassadors to Algeria, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Lithuania, Greece, Nicaragua, India, Jordan and the Middle East.
Haynes attended the event as a representative for the Honors College, and said she got to attend lunch with the ambassadors. She said that she learned crucial skills she’ll take with her when she attends graduate school, and eventually becomes a professor.
“I actually got to have lunch with the ambassadors through the Honors College, and I was talking to one of them about communication,” Haynes said. “She was saying that the number one skill you need as a diplomat is power with a pen and being able to communicate and debate empathetically with others. I think that’s something I’ll carry with me far past grad school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.