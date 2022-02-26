The National Society for Black Engineers, commonly referred to as NSBE, is one of the most renowned student organizations on campus. Meeting with their members, it’s easy to see why.
Since 1989, NSBE has been providing leadership, academic, wellness, and personal growth opportunities for students. Yobesh Okero, a third-year mechanical engineering student from Balch Springs, serves as President of NSBE. Okero said that he felt isolated as one of the only black students in his engineering classes,
“Personally, coming into college, being a black engineer, I felt very secluded in my classes,” Okero said. “I was pretty much the only black kid in most (of) my classes, and I didn’t really feel too comfortable.”
What Okero experienced isn’t unique to Texas Tech. The National Science Foundation reported in 2015 that only around five percent of all engineers are black.
However, NSBE has worked tirelessly as a national organization since its founding in 1975 to change this and give future black engineers the resources they need to succeed.
Okero said he joined NSBE on the spot, and the organization has given him community and the opportunity to grow as a student.
“I literally joined NSBE the first chance I got which was during the engineering kickoff, which is on the first day of classes,” Okero said. “This random girl called me out, she’s like ‘Hey, you’re in engineering, right?’ She said to me, ‘I provide a family aspect for black engineers and you have more community and you have people who like you who are also working towards the same thing you’re working towards.”
Throughout the school year, NSBE hosts a number of social, career growth, mental health, and personal development events throughout the year.
Israel Akpati, a second-year from Plano majoring in computer science, said he entered Texas Tech during the 2020-2021 school year when classes were mostly online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but NSBE provided him the community he was missing.
“It’s provided me with a lot of opportunities, (and) the chance to actually know more about my major,” Akpati said. “I came in during a COVID year so I didn’t really know that many people, and NSBE has that family-type vibe, where everybody’s close-knit.”
This month, NSBE hosted their biannual Carpe Diem event, which helps prepare their members for job fairs. At Carpe Diem, students can participate in mock interviews, resume critiques, walk-throughs on how to utilize LinkedIn and more to help them excel when meeting with potential employers.
Akpati said NSBE has given him invaluable experience and prepared him to become a future leader in engineering.
“NSBE has done a lot for me,” Akpati said. “Initially, I was kind of anxious, like ‘How am I gonna get connections with Google? Amazon? How am I gonna get internships?’ I didn’t know anything until coming to NSBE, it really broadened my view for engineering. Going to NSBE and seeing how people are doing it and all the benefits and resources that they provide, it really benefits me as a member.”
NSBE has helped members gain networking and internship opportunities that many of them would be otherwise unaware of without the organization.
Shadé Adjobi, a third-year from Arlington majoring in computer engineering, serves as the secretary for NSBE.
Adjobi said she initially started at Texas Tech as a major in the pre-med route, but made the switch to engineering after speaking with her family. At first, the switch was difficult for Adjobi because all of her classes were online due to COVID-19.
“Whenever I came to Tech, I was actually a pre-med major,” Adjobi said. “Then I switched to engineering after speaking to my aunts, and engineering was just right for me. “Whenever I switched, that’s when COVID had just started so all my classes were online, and I didn’t really get to see anybody.”
Along with their biweekly meetings and a number of monthly events, NSBE also provides their members with leadership opportunities in their organization.
Adjobi said she was inspired to join NSBE because she was close friends with the president at the time, and she went straight onto the executive board upon becoming a member.
“The president last year was actually my friend, and I would shadow him and be around the NSBE setting a lot,'' Adjobi said. “So whenever we were talking and I was like ‘Oh, I’m actually interested in being on the board,’ because I wasn’t even a member. I just went straight to being a board member.”
Adjobi currently serves as secretary and aspires to become President of NSBE.
Adjobi said she knew secretary was the position for her because she gets to do a lot of behind-the-scenes work while still maintaining a personal relationship with the members.
“Secretary was the position for me because I still get to reach out to all (of) the members. I email all the members biweekly to tell them about the information that’s going on. The secretary position was the position for me because I’m kind of shy and reserved, and as secretary I get to do a lot of work behind-the-scenes.”
Along with there being a disproportionate amount of minority engineers, there are also few women in the engineering field.
Adjobi said she wants to use her position to empower more women to pursue careers in engineering.
“Yeah, we’re all minorities, but I can honestly count the amount of women on one hand, so I personally want to reach out to some more women engineers. You don’t even have to be a minority, just more women engineers to join NSBE in general because I feel like we’re also a minority in engineering.”
Nationally, NSBE has a goal of graduating 10,000 engineers in their organization by 2025.
President Okero said he wants to make this goal possible as he finishes out his term.
“For me, I would say that one goal that I identify with very heavily is the ‘NSBE 2025’ which is our national mission to graduate 10,000 annual engineers by the year 2025. That’s my biggest thing I’m trying to work towards is providing as many resources as possible for all the black engineers here at Tech so they make it to that graduation rate.”
The Texas Tech NSBE chapter is making strides at the state level as well.
Okero said he helped start an initiative where all NSBE chapters at Texas schools compete in a food drive during November in order to give back to their respective communities during Thanksgiving.
“I started an initiative across all of Texas, which was essentially every Thanksgiving moving forward, we’re going to be doing a big food drive amongst all the different schools. I actually helped kick (this) off, and then I just want to do more annual events to promote NSBE on campus as a big, impactful organization.”
Students wishing to join NSBE are encouraged to come out to one of their events or meetings and learn more about the organization.
Adjobi said NSBE is like a family for black engineers on campus, and she encourages prospective members to come visit their events.
“We’re more family based. We help you with your mental (health), we do fun activities, and obviously academics come first, so academics is our main goal,” Adjobi said. “Anything you’re looking for, NSBE nine times out of ten has it. If you want to join NSBE, just come out to one of our meetings. You don’t have to pay your dues right then and there, just come out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.