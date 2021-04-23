On Friday, April 23, Texas Tech announced the 60th Masked Rider, and two former Raider Reds passed their guns to a new mascot at the Transfer of Reins and Passing of the Guns ceremony.
Ashley Adams, an animal science graduate student, was announced as the 60th Masked Rider at the ceremony. She has served as both an assistant and a volunteer for the Masked Rider program.
“I am so incredibly honored and humbled to serve as the 60th Masked Rider with Fearless Champion,” Adams said.
Stacy Stockard, the 43rd Masked Rider, said the Transfer of Reins is also a time to reflect on the current Masked Rider’s time in the program.
Both the 58th Masked Rider, Emily Brodbeck, and 59th Masked Rider, Cameron Hekkert, were recognized at the ceremony because Brodbeck could not be recognized last year due to COVID-19, Stockard said.
During her time as the 58th Masked Rider, Brodbeck made 360 appearances, Stephanie Rhode, spirit program director, said. Brodbeck traveled all over Texas to represent the program and put about 12,000 miles on the Masked Rider truck.
“As I think about my time serving as the 58th Masked Rider, I think about all the incredible people and memories,” Brodbeck said. “Having the opportunity to be part of a storied and honored tradition is something not to take lightly.”
Brodbeck said her stability during times of uncertainty that came along with quarantine came from her relationship with Fearless Champion.
“(Fearless Champion) was my best friend, and I will undoubtedly cherish my time with him for the rest of my days and beyond,” Brodbeck said. “Thank you for being an incredible partner for the ride of a lifetime.”
After Brodbeck was recognized, the 59th Masked Rider’s contributions to the program were acknowledged.
Rhode said Hekkert was not deterred from taking on the responsibility of the Masked Rider even though when she accepted the position, the program did not know if she would get to attend football games or make appearances.
“She has one of the most positive attitudes and senses of humor of anyone I’ve ever known,” Rhode said about Hekkert.
During Hekkert’s nine months as the Masked Rider, she made 166 appearances. Rhode said some previous Masked Riders who had the position for an entire year did not reach that number of appearances.
To make as many appearances as she did during COVID-19, Rhode said Hekkert would make appearances at the basketball game entrances and attend neighborhood get-togethers.
“This journey, it matured me, and it taught me how to adapt to the ever-changing circumstances that the pandemic presented,” Hekkert said. “Even though the landscape of what my appearances looks like were so different than recent years, I'm still so grateful to know I'm even was able to make one at all.”
The Passing of the Guns ceremony for the new Raider Red was hosted shortly after the Transfer of Reins. Bruce Bills, head cheer and mascot coach, announced the Raider Reds being recognized at the ceremony for their previously anonymous contributions to the spirit program.
Jacey Ross, a graduating mechanical engineering graduate student from Kenai, Alaska, served as Raider Red 171 times during her year as the mascot, Bills said.
“I wanted to go to a good engineering college that I could try out for mascot,” Ross said. “I distinctly remember when my mom mentioned that Texas Tech’s mascot was a cowboy that shoots guns in the middle of the football field, which is how I decided my college.”
Ross said her high school did not have a spirit program, so being involved in Tech’s spirit program was very meaningful to her.
One of her favorite memories from her time as Raider Red was visiting a four-year-old girl who had beat cancer and getting to be there when she rang the bell, Ross said.
Triston Colquett, a 2020 kinesiology graduate from Lubbock, appeared as Raider Red 220 times during his time as the mascot, Bills said.
After Ross and Colquett were recognized, they passed off the guns to the next Raider Red, who will remain anonymous until the next ceremony.
The new Raider Red and Masked Rider began their duties following the ceremonies.
