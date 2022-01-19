From restaurants, to bookstores, to new gyms, Lubbock has had a number of new business openings in recent months, and a few more to come.
For Texas Tech students, this means new hobbies and activities close to campus. For people opening a business, the pandemic has brought trials.
“I think the biggest challenge has just been supply and subcontractor issues thinking that we were going to be able to open earlier than we did,” Nicki Turnbow, the owner of Stride, said. “We were thinking it was going to be November, but just due to the pandemic. It put us back a little bit but I will say on the positive side, especially in the boutiques fitness space. You know, there’s a lot of people just a lot of pent up demand to be exercising and to really be taking care of ourselves from a health perspective.”
Stride is an indoor treadmill studio that utilizes HIIT interval training for all ages and fitness levels, Turnbow said.
“We are a new books, bookstore and publisher that is designed to support authors as artists by allowing them to keep 100 percent ownership of their books and provide a space of inspiration for readers, writers and book lovers alike,” Reenen said.
Wild Lark Books, located at 513 Broadway St., is owned by Brianne Van Reenen. Wild Lark Books opened on December of last year.
The location of Wild Lark Books was chosen to help build a cultural bridge between East and West Lubbock, Reenen said.
“It was absolutely a leap of faith, believing in the purpose and design of the bookshop and the publishing company together and seeing that Lubbock could benefit from an opportunity like this,” Reenen said. “The bookshop itself is just meant to be a cozy corner. It serves as a cultural community center for art, writing for literature and for fun.”
Opening in December caused the store opening to face a few problems, Reenen said.
“Construction timelines, to receiving inventory, to making sure that the space is welcoming and safe for anyone that walks in,” Reenen said. “Everything takes an extra moment of patience and understanding. And I think that that’s a great reflection on what we want to do and what we want to bring into the community.”
All American Eatery opened a second location of about a month ago.
Abel Rocha, the managing partner at the restaurant, said this will be the place for great service and food, which will attract college students. This All American Eatery is located at 1902 34th st., Rocha said.
“The quality of the food and then the prices of course, especially, you know, being an ex-college student, I mean, you guys look for deals and specials as well just making sure the food is good quality,” Rocha said. “I mean, I think I got service, food and then daily specials, and that’s what we’re doing here at the second location.”
Opening the second location and All American Mexican Hideout during the COVID-19 pandemic was not all that bad, Rocha said.
“We really honestly had really no problems hiring people. Now again, it’s not a big restaurant,” Rocha said. “So I think we only need to hire like four or five people. So I think that’s helped out the situation as well.”
