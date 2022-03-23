On Wednesday, Mentor Tech hosted a Networking Reception where students were allowed to meet with different leaders from sever different industries and participate in mock interviews.
Leaders of Amazon, Dell Technologies, members of the City of Lubbock and many other industry leaders sat down with current students to discuss their industry and the importance of networking.
“I think there's a misconception with networking, where it has to be someone you've had a relationship with, or have known for years and it doesn't have to be that way,” Monica Gomez said, “It's just someone who you have found who's in the area that you want to explore in and you just read out and make that ask.”
Gomez, a lead counselor of Employer Services at the Texas Tech University Career Center, said there is a certain stigma around networking and many people get nervous. He also advised job searchers to treat networking like a conversation and try and really switch your mindset from thinking of it as a huge event to trying to get to know someone better.
When asked about the stigma surrounding networking, Gomez stated that employers want the person they are interviewing to succeed, and they are actually rooting for them.
Klarriza Carrillo, a second-year Energy Commerce major from El Paso, Texas, said that networking is simply using your resources to your advantage. Carrillo has also experienced nervousness when networking with leaders in her field and said that it is important to change your mindset because using your resources is extremely beneficial.
“I tell myself is that once I walk out that door, and if maybe they don't hire me, I'm still a complete stranger to them,” Carrillo said. “So build your confidence up as much as you can because whether or not you get that job, you're still a stranger to them, and you still have the next company.”
Ariette Lopez, a third-year Public Relations and Advising student from Huston, Texas, said it is important to start networking early.
"It's really important to start early in college, even before you’re junior or senior because it gives you that time to practice your skills and you don't go out into the workforce, you know, not knowing anything.” Lopez said.
Lopez said to treat networking like a conversation instead of an interrogation.
“They want to know about you, but you have to do it in the most natural way possible," Lopez said. "You have to exude this confidence and it can be difficult at times, this might sound corny, but like affirmations, really help especially also practicing your interview.”
Many job seekers are constantly looking for ways to gain experience and get a “leg-up” with employers and networking is the most useful resource Elizabeth Robertson, Lubbock ISD AVID representative said.
Leigh Allison, also representing Lubbock ISD AVID added that networking gives job seekers experience that is immeasurable to any other resource.
“The experience that it gives the interviewee it's, you know, you can't measure that, the experience that they're gonna get and they might have a leg-up because they've been able to network even more," Allison said.
Allison said that the work industry has recently gotten more competitive and networking is the key to becoming successful in your field. Networking is not this scary monster that everyone believes it to be, it is just getting to know the person in front of you and it is the most useful resource provided by employers.
Gomez said it is important to remember that employers are on your side, and they are wanting you to succeed in your field so reach out and make that first ask.
