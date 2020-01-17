Among the many exhibits the Texas Tech National Ranching Heritage Center houses, visitors can now expect to see a Wells Fargo stagecoach.
Wells Fargo donated a stagecoach to the National Ranching Heritage Center Tuesday.
The stagecoach can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 3121 Fourth St. in Lubbock.
Christopher Griffith, community banking district manager for Wells Fargo in Lubbock, said the donation was a result of ongoing negotiations concerning what to do with business space. He said the National Ranching Heritage Center came to mind because many bank employees have visited the establishment.
“We think that’s a great community organization that works well with Tech and gets a lot of visibility by students and visitors,” he said, “and so, we made the decision to donate that to that organization.”
The stagecoach has been an icon for Wells Fargo and Griffith said it was viewed as a symbol of financial wellness.
“I think it’s an iconic brand figure with the Wells Fargo being in the area, at the time we thought it was important to bring that, again, the brand and stagecoach to Lubbock,” he said. “I know for the company it stands for stability and long-term financial fitness.”
Wells Fargo has been pleased with their decision to donate the stagecoach to the National Ranching Heritage Center, Griffith said.
“It was a great partnership and we’re glad to be able to donate something of such nostalgic value that will be visited by many,” he said, “so we really appreciate the partnership.”
Scott White, the Helen DeVitt Jones Endowed Director of Collections, Exhibits and Research for the National Ranching Heritage Center, said people used stagecoaches as a primary means of transporting mail, goods and people.
“This was the way people got across the country after the roads were established, before the railroads and before some of the towns were established,” he said.
Although White said the National Ranching Heritage Center has no set plan for the stagecoach, it relates to the history of the West and is available for the public to enjoy.
“I think it’ll attract all of our members to come in and see it because it is something that’s unusual and it is part of — you know, if you’ve ever been a fan of Western movies or anything, you know there’s always a stagecoach in there, and it’s always involved commerce and part of the establishment of the settlement of the West, which is a big part of what ranching did,” he said.
Settlers left behind their homes to potentially face dangers such as bandits, Native American tribes and uncharted terrain, White said Once settled, he said Wells Fargo assisted in the expansion of business.
“Wells Fargo became well-known because of their transportation of money and banking, and that transferred over to the railroads and establishing financial institutions and things,” he said. “But that was also a part of the business of ranching.”
Sue Jones, coordinator of outreach and communications for the National Ranching Heritage Center, said the item was built in the year 2000 and would be worth $125,000 today because all its features are authentic except its updated bearings.
“It is an exact replica of an 1870s stagecoach, ‘The Cadillac Version,’ they call it,” she said.
She said the stagecoach was produced by the company Brown Stagecoach Works, which is now J. Wilson Stagecoach Works, according to the company website. She said it was created by the late J. W. Brown and his son-in-law Jimmy Wilson, who now operates the company.
“[Brown] made them for movies and for people, individuals, and for companies, and Wells Fargo is their biggest client,” she said.
The stagecoach has three seating areas Jones said travelers would claim based on their economic status, with first-class passengers seated on the three rows inside.
“Second-class was up next to the driver, third class was right here at the end with their feet on this board, and then all the baggage was inside here,” she said.
The genuine leather of the stagecoach requires regular upkeep, something Jones said employees are already familiar with.
“This is all genuine leather and we have to keep it; we have to use special products on it too, like anything that’s leather; we do it all the time with saddles,” she said. “In the 1870s they would’ve had to do that, too.”
