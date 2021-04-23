Ramadan is a holiday celebrated by those of the Islamic faith across the world. Many students at Texas Tech are celebrating Ramadan this year from April 12 to May 12 and are using the time to deepen their faith and reflect.
“Ramadan is a special time for us,” Ahmad Hasan, a senior mathematics major from Austin, said. “Instead of a single day of prayer or devotion, we spend the entire month getting closer to God and bettering ourselves.”
There are many rituals during Ramadan including fasting, prayer, recitation of holy text and more, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.
“We’re encouraged to focus on the teachings of Islam during Ramadan as well as give thanks for what we have and help the less fortunate,” Samreen Khan, a freshman psychology major from Wylie, said.
Those celebrating Ramadan fast from sunrise to sunset for the whole month as an act of worship as well as to feel compassion for those in need, Khan said.
“It’s definitely hard to fast for the entire day in the beginning,” Khan said, “but surrounding myself with my family and friends who are also fasting helps. I have friends who think it’s weird or whatever, but it’s special for my faith and it’s important to me.”
Ramadan is also a time to abstain from habits such as smoking, caffeine, sex and gossip in order for those who celebrate to practice self-control and purify themselves, Khan said.
“During the month we try to purify ourselves physically, mentally and spiritually. This includes avoiding and abstaining from habits that take away from that,” Khan said. “We try to have a clear mind and body in order to focus deeply on our prayers.”
Another tradition of Ramadan is the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, or the “festival of breaking the fast,” celebrated at the end of the month with a large feast to mark the end of fasting, Hasan said.
“It’s obviously the day everyone looks forward to the most during Ramadan because we have a feast with everyone all dressed up and get to eat a ton of food,” Hasan said.
Ramadan is similar to the Christian practice and observance of Lent, Muhammad Fayed, a sophomore finance major from Denton, said.
“I think there are aspects of fasting or giving things up in a lot of religions,” Fayed said. “I always explain to people who don’t know what Ramadan is that it’s similar to Lent in Christianity. We just have more rules I guess.”
Due to COVID-19, many Islamic mosques are offering virtual Qur’an studies and recitations virtually over Zoom, Fayed said.
“Even though we can gather in person again (in Texas), my mosque at least is still doing most things virtually,” Fayed said. “COVID-19 has changed the way Ramadan has looked both this year and last, but it doesn’t stop us from celebrating and supporting our community.”
Hasan said his family plans to have a small celebration for Eid al-Fitr with a few friends rather than the large celebrations they have had in the past to be mindful of COVID-19.
“At the end of the day we’re going to honor the month even if things look different from year to year,” Hasan said. “Ramadan is important to our faith, and it’s important to continue it. I genuinely feel more faithful and devoted to my faith during Ramadan, it means a lot.”
