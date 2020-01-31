A performance by Steep Canyon Rangers will commence the Presidential Lecture and Performance Series at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the Allen Theatre located in the basement of the Student Union Building, according to a news release from Texas Tech.
Steep Canyon Rangers is a Grammy Award-winning sextet which formed in 2000, according to the release. Since then, they have been making the bluegrass aesthetic their own while incorporating country, pop and folk-rock elements into their music.
The group’s goal is to have original string-based music that can be immersed into contemporary culture and be relevant, according to the release.
The Steep Canyon Rangers performance will be the third event in the line-up of the 2019-2020 Presidential Lecture Performance Series, according to the release. Every event of the series will be held at 7 p.m. in the Allen Theatre.
Tickets for a single event will cost $20, and season tickets can be purchased for $85 on either the Select-A-Seat website or by calling Select-A-Seat at 806-770-2000, according to the release.
By bringing a student ID, Texas Tech students will get one free ticket. Students must go to an information desk at the SUB at least one month before the event for which they will attend, according to the release.
Members of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute get discounted tickets of $15 with a valid ID, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.