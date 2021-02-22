There are multiple multicultural organizations at Texas Tech allowing students to come together and find community with others. Members of these organizations have differing thoughts on Tech’s diversity efforts.
Kappa Delta Chi is a Spanish-based sorority at Tech. The sorority is open to anyone interested in joining, Valeria Juarez, Kappa Delta Chi vice president, said.
She believes Tech does well at promoting diversity around campus, Juarez, a junior computer science major from Ira, said.
“It's very diverse, Tech’s doing great at including everybody. There is something for everyone and they make that a point,” Juarez said.
Tech hosts events for every culture, especially during welcome week, Juarez said. These events make everyone feel welcome because students are free to speak their minds and they can be open about their culture and beliefs.
Before COVID-19, the organization hosted about 25 events, Juarez said. However, this year the organization had to cut its number of events in half.
“I don't have to be ashamed of who I am and what my culture represents. Tech embraces every culture on campus, and does a great job of showing diversity and celebrating everyone's culture,” Ellissa Gomez, a junior psychology major from Lake Jackson and Kappa Delta Chi standard officer, said.
The Hispanic Student Society is an organization promoting Hispanic culture at Tech. They host both social and academic events throughout the year, Priscilla Colmenero, a senior accounting major from Caddo Mills and Hispanic Student Society president, said.
In 2017, Tech’s campus diversity was not as prominent as it is now, Colmenero said. Since then, she has seen improvement at Tech because the Hispanic student population is greater than 25 percent.
“In terms of how Texas Tech is portraying diversity and inclusivity, it is taking steps in a better direction,” Kier Monteverde, a senior psychology major from Lubbock and Filipino Student Association president, said.
The Student Government Association has also been making progress toward making the school more inclusive, Monteverde said.
Tech is doing well about being vocal on the Black Lives Matter movement, Monteverde said. Especially with recent events and issues regarding race and ethnicity, which are very important.
“I think campus culture is great. It promotes diversity and increases a union amongst students who find something in common, something to share, such as language,” Alan Gamboa, a junior finance major from El Paso and Unidos por un Mismo Idioma president, said.
While Tech does well with certain aspects of diversity, there are other areas where students think improvements could be made.
“I think they could do better at showcasing diverse organizations,” Juarez said.
Tech should do more promoting of all the organizations the university offers so that the benefits of diverse organizations do not go to waste, Colmenero said.
“As a multicultural Greek sorority, we don't get representation as often as the sororities and fraternities,” Gomez said
The most important thing to improve on is accountability, Monteverde said. There needs to be a bigger focus on educating the student body.
There was a situation last summer where there was a post about discriminating against the Black community, Monteverde said. This organization was not abiding by the laws of their constitution.
“Something that is important is accountability,” Monteverde said. “There's numerous circumstances where a person has gotten in trouble for something and the consequences of them committing that act is not as impactful as it should be.”
Tech can also improve on making the multicultural organizations more well known, Rivero said. The only well known multicultural organization is the Hispanic Student Society.
One way Tech could increase awareness is by finding new ways to promote multicultural events toward the student body, Gamboa said. He believes it would create more motivation for students to join.
