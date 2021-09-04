Students know about Fraternity and Sorority Life (FSL) at Texas Tech, but what they may not know is there is an additional sector of FSL that caters to students who want to join a multicultural community.
The Multicultural Greek Council is made up of 16 organizations that are nationally known and some even founded here at Tech.
Marisol Delgado, a fourth-year history and political science major from Garland, is the president of Kappa Delta Chi.
“A lot of students don’t know that MGC, NPHC are here on campus, and so a lot of people don’t want to join Greek life because that’s all they see, but really, there’s more sides to us,” Delgado said.
While Panhellenic organizations include people of color, the MCG offers opportunities for those who want to be in an organization where color does not matter.
Everyone is welcomed and encouraged to join an MGC organization. The goals and values of MGC are for those who want to serve the Tech and Lubbock communities.
“We are Latina founded but we are not Latina based, we welcome all ethnicities. There are several organizations within MGC that have everyone. Anyone can be in it; it doesn’t matter … We’re just here to serve the community,” said Delgado.
Kappa Delta Chi’s four values include unity, honesty, integrity and leadership. These values were established by its Tech founders Cynthia Garza, Nellie Flores, Irene Montoya and Melissa Montoya in 1987.
In the spring, the sorority members will celebrate its 35th anniversary. Chapters from different states will join to celebrate the accomplishments and growth of Kappa Delta Chi.
“We were just one idea, and now thousands and thousands of women are helping their communities,” Delgado said.
There are nine MGC sororities and seven fraternities. Values remain the same for all MGC organizations, but expectations may vary by sorority or fraternity.
Joel Mata, a fourth-year university studies major from Dallas, is the president of Omega Delta Phi. In his time being a brother in an MGC, he said he has experienced a home away from home.
“To be part of Omega Delta Phi is like being part of a family, just getting to know new people, making instant connections and getting to know different cultures and different backgrounds,” Mata said.
There are currently 22 members in Omega Delta Phi. Mata said he knows everyone in the fraternity by name and has even met their families.
Mata says the fraternity’s founders are proud of its growth and how other schools are experiencing the unity and leadership Omega Delta Phi offers.
“It’s a great way to make connections, and if you really want to get to know people and not think of it as a way to pay for friends, this is the type of fraternity to join,” Mata said.
Academics are not forgotten in the MGC. In some organizations, school come first, then the organization.
Taylor Duenes, a fourth-year family and consumer science education major from Lubbock, is the recruitment chair for Delta Alpha Sigma.
“We don’t take first-semester freshmen because our founders really wanted to let freshman get to know campus, get to know Lubbock, focus on school and adjust,” Duenes said.
While the sorority does not take these first semester, first-year students immediately, they are allowed to attend informational sessions. In their second semester, these students are then allowed to join. Members are required to maintain a minimum 2.7 GPA and take 15 credit hours.
Delta Alpha Sigma has a strong emphasis on community service and academics. The sorority requires 20 hours of community service on top of coursework.
“We always try to include some kind of community service event (when rushing) because that’s something our founders really wanted to push because we are very community service-based,” Duenes said.
The MGC held a showcase on Sept. 1 where sororities and fraternities spoke on what their organizations were about. Duenes said being part of the MGC allows for close, family-like relationships that can only be experienced in these fraternities and sororities.
“We want diversity in all shapes and forms,” Duenes said.
For more information on joining the MGC or a specific fraternity or sorority, visit their website.
