The Texas Tech University mock trial team is one of the many student organizations that the university offers to undergraduates of any level.
The organization is set up to prepare students for what a future in law school may look like, Abigail Nichols, a fourth-year honors science and humanities and social work student from Sundown, said.
“The mock trial team has an affiliation with Phi Alpha Delta, which is our fraternity. It's the largest prelaw, fraternity and law fraternity in the nation,” Chesley Kelly, a fourth-year criminology student and mock trial coach from Tyler, said. “So, we're not technically in association with Texas Tech. We're in association with Alpha Delta, but we do represent Texas Tech.”
Kelly said that the mock trial team competes at both the local and national level in what can best be described as imitation trials modeled after what a real court trial may look like for a future attorney or litigator.
The program is set up to give students an idea of what a real courtroom might look like and prepare them for what they may encounter in law school, Kelly said.
“I learned a lot about courtroom procedures, a lot about the Federal Rules of Evidence and all that stuff that is certainly applicable to law school and not just on trial," Nichols said.
Nichols said that mock trial can do so much for so many different people, especially for those who are interested in law or any position in the legal field. She said that mock trial is the closest thing to having real world experience in the field prior to attending law school.
However, it isn’t necessary for a student to be on the pre-law or law track in order for them be a part of mock trial Nichols said.
“So, anybody can do it. We're not looking for anybody who has previous Speech and Debate experience. It's totally not necessary,” said Nichols.
Nichols said that when it comes to putting a team together, she looks for students who are hardworking and determined to dedicate time to the team.
The mock trial team comprises of students from a myriad of different majors and experience levels and are still able to gain knowledge and skills for their own future careers, Nichols said.
“All I'd be looking for someone joining the team is somebody who's willing to show up anybody who shows up is welcome,” Nichols, who has been a part of both Phi Alpha Delta as well as the mock trial team since her first year at Tech, said.
Nichols said that each team consists of four participants as well as an alternate. This allows for each team to have two witnesses and two attorneys on both the prosecution and the defense side as every team is required to be able to argue both sides of the given case.
Having the ability to collaborate with fellow undergraduates through mock trial gives students better bonds with one another in addition to the professionals they come into contact with, Hope Boniol, fourth year political science student from Caldwell, said.
“I've met some really good people like my team, and I've been really close. It's been really nice to get experience because I know I'd love to do this in law school. It kind of gave me like a sense of I'm going to like being a lawyer,” Boniol said.
Boniol said that for new students to join mock trial they first must apply and get accepted to Phi Alpha Delta and from there try out to be put on a mock trial team.
After being placed on a team, students may compete to be chosen to go to nationals and compete against other schools in the Phi Alpha Delta fraternity, Boniol said.
“We've gotten to go to nationals pre COVID for a while. This coming fall semester will be our first time going back just because the last few years nationals have been kind of crazy with all the COVID stuff,” Boniol said.
Only two teams may be chosen to compete at the national mock trial level, Boniol said.
Due to the current rise of COVID-19 however, the Tech teams will not be able to compete at the national level this year, Kelly said.
“We're hosting a mock trial team competition at the law school, and we've invited some other Phi Alpha Delta mock trial teams to come and join us, hopefully that will be April,” Kelly said.
Kelly said that they look forward to collaborating with some other mock trial teams from different chapters of Phi Alpha Delta during this event.
In past years, however, the Tech mock trial team has placed at nationals consistently receiving a third or fourth place award in competition.
“We've got a great team of people right now who I think are going to be really invested until they're gone, and I am fully confident that they will be willing to invest in people who come after them,” Nichols said.
Nichols said that even after she graduates this year, she looks forward to seeing what the team goes on to do throughout their own careers and that she will always be available to provide any help that she can for the future of mock trial at Texas Tech.
The mock trial team can provide benefits to anyone who may want to join and the skills and connections that can be made are some that will last well into the future, Nichols said.
“I’ve known I wanted to be an attorney for so long and it has really solidified my love for litigation and performance because it combines the two,” Kelly said. "Pretty much all I do is schoolwork and mock trial."
