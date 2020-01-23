The Texas Tech School of Law will be hosting its second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemorative Event on Jan. 27.
This event will be from 5 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the Lanier Auditorium in the School of Law located at 3311 18th St., according to a Tech news release. The event is free and open to the public.
A reception will take place from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., and a screening of the film “Four Little Girls,” a documentary about the 1963 bombing of a church in Birmingham, Alabama, will be shown at 6 p.m., according to the news release.
Lisa McNair and Kimberly McNair Brock, sisters of Denise McNair, who was killed during the bombing, will speak about the impact this bombing had on their family as well as their interpretation of the film, according to the news release.
The chair of the Tech Law Diversity Committee, professor Wendy Tolson Ross, will moderate the event, according to the news release.
