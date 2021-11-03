Kevin McCullar is one of only five returners from last year’s men’s basketball team. McCullar said he is preparing for a leadership role on a team with several Big 12 newcomers as he transitions to point guard this season.
“It’s what I’ve played my whole life, so I’m really just trying to be the leader since I have played in the Big 12,” McCullar said. “Kinda getting everybody where they need to be, playing narrow and being more vocal on the court.”
Despite playing on the wing mostly in his first three years under Tech’s former head coach Chris Beard, McCullar said he’s ready to embrace the role as the team’s starting point guard.
“Yeah, I’ll be there primarily,” McCullar said. “Just going in and just moving around too, getting up and down and playing a lot faster this year.”
McCullar’s father, Kevin McCullar Sr. played linebacker for Tech in college and then for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard decided to follow in his father’s footsteps when signed with his father’s alma mater on Nov. 14, 2018.
McCullar is the longest tenured Red Raider on this year’s roster, as he was a member of Tech’s first team in school history to appear in the National Championship as a redshirt freshman in 2019.
In his four seasons since signing with Texas Tech, McCullar has played alongside many former Red Raiders who have seen action in the NBA including Jarrett Culver, Jahmius Ramsey and Mac McClung.
All three of those players led Tech in scoring in their last season as a Red Raider, including Jarrett Culver’s 18.5 points-per-game average that led Tech during their championship run and McCullar’s redshirt season in 2018-19.
“Just seeing them doing their thing in the NBA motivates me every day to get up and want to be better and try to get where they are,” McCullar said.
Tech’s new head coach Mark Adams, a Texas Tech alum just like McCullar’s father, played a major role in leading Tech to the top defensive efficiency rating as Beard’s assistant coach in 2019, according to Tech Athletics.
With Adams in the same position last season, the Red Raiders held opponents to only 63.2 points per game, the lowest in the conference according to Big 12 sports. Tech had two players finish last season with rebounding averages in the top 10 in the conference.
McCullar finished eighth in the Big 12 last season with 6.3 rebounds per game, just one spot below fellow returner and 6-foot-7 super-senior Marcus Santos-Silva. McCullar also averaged 1.7 steals per game last season, which tied him with Kansas’ Marcus Garrett for fifth-highest in the conference, according to Big 12 Sports.
With experience guarding multiple positions and a proven ability to rebound the ball, McCullar said he will bring versatility to the point-guard position, a trait that will be important for Tech to maintain their success on defense.
“It’ll help because we have a real long lineup out there a lot of times and we can switch a lot of ball-screens and stuff, you know, still guard one through five,” McCullar said. “It’s gonna be a lot for our bigs to switch on to guards and it’s gonna be a lot for our guards to switch on to big men.”
Despite missing the first nine games last season due to an injury suffered in the preseason that kept McCullar from starting until January, he ended the season as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and made the academic All-Big 12 First Team for the second straight year.
“Continuing the stuff in the classroom, handling my business there, you’ve gotta have that and it’s something nobody can take away from you,” McCullar said. “On the court I’m definitely trying to make a Big 12 team and try to get deeper into Player of the Year.”
McCullar is embracing a new leadership role as he prepares to start at point guard under new head coach Mark Adams. With versatility and experience on his side, McCullar will look to run Tech’s offense and build on an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season.
