The Maxey Community Center will host the fourth annual My Furry Valentine on Feb. 8. The event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Maxey Community Center located at 4020 30th St.
The event will feature music, snacks for owners and their dogs as well as various crafts and games. Admission costs $5 per family, and dogs must be on a leash at all times.
The City of Lubbock Department of Animal Services will be attending the event and will be able to microchip pets for $5 per pet.
Local rescues will also be bringing puppies and dogs that are up for adoption. To adopt a pet from one of the shelters, potential owners must fill out an application and pay an adoption fee. Admission is free for the adoption event.
For more information, call the center at (806)-767-3796.
