According to a release from Texas Tech, Emily Brodbeck, the 2019-2020 Masked Rider, transferred the reins to Cameron Hekkert, who will be the 59th Masked Rider. Hekkert is a senior sport management major from Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
“Cameron is very personable, smart and enthusiastic,” Stephanie Rhode, director of the Spirit Program, said, according to the release. “She’s kind and easy to work with, and I know that as we hand the reins to her, she recognizes what it means to serve and represent our university. She’s been around the program so much, through the High Riders and as an assistant to previous Masked Riders, and has put herself in a really good position to understand the university, the Spirit Program and how our traditions work.”
Brodbeck made over 360 appearances during the 2019-2020 school year despite the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of campus in the spring, according to the release.
“Emily has been a fantastic representative of the university, and as a hometown girl, it was even more important to her that she not miss any appearances in Lubbock,” Rhode said, according to the release. “We always find such great students to fill this role. They are some of the best students at the university, and Emily is no exception. She’s very smart, very patient and being the Masked Rider has allowed her to grow, mature and gain an incredible amount of self-confidence.”
Despite many events being canceled due to COVID-19, Brodbeck said her experience representing the university was not taken away, according to the release.
“Having the honor of representing the university as the Masked Rider is indescribable,” Brodbeck said, according to the release. “Having the opportunity to represent the university I love with Fearless Champion, the horse who became my best buddy, surrounded by the best of family, friends and fans, is something that is incredibly unique and has forever changed me as a person and a Red Raider. I learned so much from the people I met from all over the country and had the opportunity to be a part of something so historic and special.”
Brodbeck shared words of wisdom with Hekkert for when her duties as the Masked Rider begin, according to the release.
“My main advice to Cameron is to take things seriously, but have a lot of fun and make the absolute best of your short time,” Brodbeck said, according to the release. “Although I had more time than most, it still went by incredibly fast. I learned to never say ‘no’ to an event because it may end up being your favorite one, and, with the current possibility of canceled events, you may not get another opportunity like it.”
Brodbeck is working on her master’s thesis and will graduate in the spring, hoping to begin working professionally afterward, according to the release.
“I plan on staying in Lubbock for the near future, but because of Texas Tech, my opportunities are endless,” Brodbeck said, according to the release. “Going into my year serving as the Masked Rider, I expected it to be an amazing experience, but it was that and so much more. It definitely exceeded my expectations. There are so many extraordinary people behind the scenes who became instrumental in my life and shaped my path. I started this year more timid and nervous, but I am leaving this position a changed, stronger person. I have grown so much and will endlessly value the time I was able to be a part of this program.”
