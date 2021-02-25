With below-freezing temperatures last week, the Masked Rider and her team had to ensure they kept Fearless Champion healthy and safe.
“The key for him, and keeping him comfortable, is consistency,” Cameron Hekkert, this year’s Masked Rider, said.
Hekkert, a senior sports management major from Denver, is the 59th Masked Rider. By being an assistant the previous year, she was already familiar with the program and Fearless Champion, which made the audition process go smoother, she said.
Growing up, Hekkert said she had been around horses all her life. When she was five, she started riding, and at 16 got her own horse. Being the Masked Rider, or working in the program, they want people with experience.
“Once you become the Masked Rider, you actually are able to form that bond with him and can see his personality a bit more,” Hekkert said. “Fearless has so many quirks and personality traits just like a human does. It’s so funny. He is such a cool horse, not only doing what he does but on his own too.”
During the winter storm, there were not too many differences from the previous winters, Hekkert said. The only problem she faced was the road conditions to get to campus; it was icy and scary to drive on, but Fearless needed someone to keep that routine for him.
In case the Masked Rider cannot be there to attend to Fearless, or if she needs assistance while doing various campus events, she has multiple assistants at her side to help.
Jennifer Covell, a senior animal science major from Edgewood, New Mexico, said she has been with Hekkert for her entire journey leading up to becoming the Masked Rider.
“I was living with her when she had tried out for the Masked Raider the first time, and both being extremely passionate about animals, she had offered me the position then,” Covell said. “When she eventually made it, we were still very close, and, of course, she extended the invitation to me this year as well.”
Due to the modernness of the facility Fearless stays in, it is not that difficult to take care of him, Covell said. The barn is temperature-controlled, and in extreme cases, whether that be high heat or freezing temperatures, there are fans and heaters available for him.
“He lives such a cushy life, but horses are also really cool in that they are very hearty,” Covell said. “They can do super well in temperatures that we as humans would find very uncomfortable cold-wise, so all he really needs is a lightweight blanket.”
Relating to Hekkert, Covell said it is important for Fearless to stay on a schedule. As long as he is eating and drinking consistently, he does perfectly fine in extreme temperatures.
Caroline Hobbs, a junior equine-assisted therapy major from Dallas, is another assistant who has been working with the program since she was a freshman. She said she mainly helps with field safety and dealing with crowds, but she has experience dealing with horses as well.
“Being a part of the program and being able to work with Fearless was, and still is, such an amazing experience. It's overwhelming,” Hobbs said.
Water is the main concern when taking care of Fearless during extreme weather, Hobbs said. Since he is on a routine, it is important during hot and cold weather to make sure his water is drinkable all day, which includes making sure it is not too hot or frozen.
“I just want people to know that Fearless truly is one of the best horses I’ve ever worked with," Hobbs said. "Being around him and caring for him is just so easy."
