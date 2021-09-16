On Sept. 16, Mary A. O’Grady, editorial board member and author of the “The Americas” column for the Wall Street Journal, presented a lecture titled "Adiós to the Cuban Revolution: 62 Years of Agitprop Down the Drain" in the Rawls College of Business. O’Grady was brought in by the Texas Tech Free Market Institute, and the event was free to the public.
Benjamin Powell, the executive director of the Free Market Institute and a professor of economics in the Rawls College of Business, said O’Grady has been a member of The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board for more than 20 years, and for longer than that she has written “The Americas” column that appears weekly in the journal.
“Cuba is of interest to me," O'Grady said. "I write about it in my job at the Wall Street Journal, and I think it's a particularly interesting case of a free society that lost its freedom in 1959 and hasn't been able to recover it. So for that reason I have a particular interest in it, and I wanted to share that. Also, July 11 is just a couple of months ago so it's timely. I'm talking about the difference between the propaganda narrative that the regime puts out and the reality of life on the island.”
It is a fantastic opportunity for our university to be able to hear her take on what is going on in Cuba today, Powell said. O’Grady was invited to speak by Powell, and she later chose her topic.
“As a part of her work on 'The Americas' column, she is an expert on Latin America, and given what is going on in Cuba today, she decided that that would be a great topic to share with our undergraduates,” Powell said. “Major transformations along a couple of margins have happened in Cuba in the last year, one of which is a complete reversal of the amount of occupations that they are going to allow private enterprise in. Maybe even more importantly is that Cubans have started mass protesting demanding greater freedom, more generally. If successful, that has the potential to radically transform Cuba’s long underperforming economic system.”
Powell said O’Grady’s public lecture is the kick-off event for a research conference that the Free Market Institute is hosting for the next few days on liberal thought in Latin America.
“The research conference that I'm kicking off is about Classical Liberal thought in Mexico and Argentina, which is an interesting topic because both of those countries have a tradition of classical liberalism,” O’Grady said. “You wouldn't think so by looking at their modern politics. It's interesting to investigate that, learn about it and to discuss the possibility of reviving it.”
Many students attended the lecture and learned about the protest against Cuba’s communist regime that occurred on July 11.
Zach Hoekstra, a third-year finance major from Richmond, Virginia, said his professor was offering extra credit to those who attended the lecture, but he actually benefited from it.
“I didn't know all that stuff was going on in Cuba, and just hearing how you can fix it and just everything that's going on is really interesting,” Hoekstra said. "I like how she was quoting Castro and all those guys with what they've been doing like kind of their life.”
The Free Market Institute promotes the teaching and studying of the free enterprise system, how it operates and the institutional environment necessary to help it achieve human flourishing, Powell said.
Powell said the institute brings in guest speakers almost weekly for smaller research seminars. About once a month during the academic year, the institute brings in high profile speakers for public lectures open to the community as well as faculty, staff and students here at Tech.
“In early November, Matt Ridley, a member of the House of Lords and best-selling author, will be speaking on how innovation works,” Powell said.
