Some students know exactly what they want to do from the start. However, changing majors can be part of the college experience for other students. These changes can be made at any point of their career, however, setbacks may or may not take place depending on the student.
Catherine Nutter, Senior Director of University Advising, said the average student changes their major approximately three to four times. The setback is overall determined by the student, and multiple aspects go into the process such as hours earned, the new major’s similarity to the prior one and the amount of research put into class schedule.
“It also depends on whether they have been actually researching and taking courses towards that new major,” she said.
The similarity between prior major and new major can play an important role in terms of how far a student is set back, Nutter said. Since similar majors have most of the same classes within them, there may not be a setback at all.
“If a student changes majors into something similar to what they are already doing, you know, a change from engineering to physics or math to engineering, something of that nature, something similar, most of the time there isn’t going to be any change in expected graduation date” she said.
Greer Franklin, a junior public relations major from Lubbock, said she experimented with classes her first year to find the perfect fit for her.
Originally, she wanted to pursue law school and a psychology path until she realized public relations is what fit her best, she said. Her timing worked out, allowing for no setback to her career.
“I will still be graduating on time if not a year early,” she said. “So, it was just really helpful getting a feel for what I enjoyed.”
Nutter said a tool for students asking “what if?” about different possibilities concerned with changing their major is located within the degree audit, which the advisors can use to help students with or the students themselves can access at home on Raiderlink.
“We get a lot of the ‘will you show me what it would look like if’ and that’s a really easy thing for us to do because the degree audit that everybody uses there’s a what if feature,” she said. “So, students can come into our office and we will sit down and show them how to work that or they can play with it and do it on their own to see how closely aligned and how many hours are going to be left.”
Joshua Barraza, a sophomore public relations major from Comfort, is an example of a student who had a general idea of what he wanted to do but not a specific field. He said he went in as a Creative Media Industries (CMI) major, but changed.
“I knew I wanted to do something involving sports, so I just didn’t know what exactly I wanted to do,” he said. “So, I did CMI for the sports broadcasting and sports journalism but then (Public Relations), I wanted to get into sports (Public Relations). So, I like that better instead of the other stuff.”
Overall, major changes are a common practice within a college campus. It is about finding what fits a student’s preferences in the long run. Using the resources available can help guide a student to the best decision for them.
Nutter said no matter how far into college a student is, if they want to change a major, it is a good conversation to have. She urged students to talk to an adviser because they are always open to help a student who is thinking about changing majors, late or not.
“Primarily our office sees students change majors in the first year, year and a half. There’s always the student that is two semesters away from graduating and says, ‘yeah I don’t know’ and that’s okay that’s a good conversation to have,” she said. “So, come in and talk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.