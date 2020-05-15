Former Texas Tech quarterback and Kansas City Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes II will be addressing the class of 2020 during the virtual commencement ceremonies being hosted on May 23 at 9 a.m., according to a statement released by Tech. Alicia Goodman, earning a doctorate in fine arts, and Keira Eynon, earning a bachelor's degree in human sciences, will also be addressing the graduates during the live-streamed ceremonies.
“Patrick’s story and his rise to stardom, both here at Texas Tech and in the NFL, have been a great source of pride for Red Raiders and an inspiration for thousands,” Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said, according to the release. “During that rise, Patrick has never wavered from the lessons learned from his family, coaches and his time as a student-athlete at Texas Tech, displaying class, humility and a competitive fire to be the best. We are very pleased and grateful that he will address our May 2020 graduates who have persevered in spite of unique challenges to earn their degrees.”
Mahomes was the quarterback at Tech in 2014 to 2016 before being selected as the tenth pick in the 2016 NFL draft, according to the release. He was selected as the Chief's starting quarterback in 2018 and led the team to a Super Bowl LIV victory.
For more information about virtual commencement ceremonies, visit depts.ttu.edu/provost/commencement/.
