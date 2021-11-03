M-pact, a six-man acapella vocal ensemble from Los Angeles, California, performed for Texas Tech students at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Allen Theatre.
Jeff Smith, the M-pact artistic director and a vocalist with the ensemble, said most of the music is recreations of well-known songs and music the audience would recognize, performed in a way that they have not seen done before.
“We do produce a lot of sounds from the stage that emulate instruments and have kind of a bigger-than-life experience in terms of especially the bass and the percussion and those sorts of things that really give the look and feel of a live band, but it's all produced with the human voice,” Smith said.
The 90-minute concert had no intermission. There was a meet-and-greet with the band afterward with merchandise was for sale, Dori Bosnyk, the lead administrator to the Presidential Lecture and Performance Series, said.
Bosnyk said this event was planned to take place in March of 2020, but COVID-19 postponed the concert until this year.
“What we've seen with other audiences recently is just how excited people are to be back doing live music events again both as performers and as audience members,” Smith said.
This concert was a gift from the president and was open to the community for $20 per ticket, Jamison Driskill, an intern with the Presidential Lecture Performance series, said.
“These are artists that you would typically see for much, much more than that, they realize that and students, I think, are busy being students, and so it's easy to look past this sort of thing,” Driskill said. “You need to focus on your studies, but you should also take a step back and take advantage of these sorts of opportunities because it's really unique and if you let them pass you by, you'll look back and wish you had participated more in these kinds of things.”
Bosnyk said students should regularly attend the arts because it is good for the brain, soul and heart.
“Coming to the Allen Theatre and just enjoying a show, is sort of an easy way to do that, you know, come over and plop down and find a seat,” Bosnyk said. “It's general admission, you can just sit wherever you'd like and it's just important that I think it's important that we as humans we all attend, we're around the arts as much as we can be.”
The band also hosted a 60-minute masterclass with musical theater students at the School of Theatre and Dance, Bosnyk said.
