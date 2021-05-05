The semester is wrapping up for students of all ages, and the transition into summer 2021 is underway.
The year following a summer that was rendered relatively house-ridden due to COVID-19 concerns, this summer will likely be more action packed.
Students are already gearing up to make the most of their summer, especially Texas Tech students in Lubbock.
Liam Kelly, a junior communications major from Houston, is looking to make the most of his final summer.
“It’ll be my last summer really, since next year will be my senior year, then onto adulthood,” Kelly said. “The fact that we’re coming off COVID, too, so we really had last year’s summer taken from us.”
Kelly transferred to Tech in the spring of 2018, and has yet to spend a summer here. However, with the semester ending, he has a few places he likes to go.
“Monomyth is probably my favorite spot right now,” he said. “I’ll grab a coffee from there and then go to the park right next to it; everybody that visits Lubbock, I bring them to that place.”
Opened just a few years ago, Monomyth Coffee is relatively new to the Lubbock area, located at 2024 Broadway, just down the street from Tech’s campus.
But for those seeking a cool-off in the summer while also wanting a cup of coffee, HE-BREWS is the place.
Perhaps one of the most versatile coffee shops in Lubbock, HE-BREWS lays host to numerous activities for the family, friends and visitors.
One of the most unique, though, is their water activities.
Just off the edge of Buddy Holly Lake, HE-BREWS offers kayak and paddle rentals for individuals looking to take to the water.
“We actually just began doing kayak rentals again ahead of the summer,” Emily Girgis, a junior kinesiology major from Keller said.
Girgis has seen a steady increase in people at HE-BREWS, she said, and a lot of the shop still is not in use.
“The patio in the back is used for live performances and stuff, we also have a lot of people bring their dogs here, its like a 5-in-1 type place,” she said.
The shop is located at 2700 Marshall Street.
For more of a family atmosphere, though, Lubbock’s Adventure Park is back open after COVID-19 closures to ensure safety.
“It will be a lot busier than last year. We’ve been big on keeping things clean and sanitized,” Chance Bilbrey, assistant general manager at Adventure Park said. “Everything is back open and running, 100 percent.”
Adventure Park features a ropes course, an arcade, bumper boats, go-karts, a laser maze, mini golf and several other amenities across their multi-acre set up for all ages.
A day pass is available for purchase as well as a season pass.
“We like to keep the prices affordable so everyone can have fun,” Bilbrey said. “Especially college students since I know Lubbock is a college town.”
The park hosts a college day, where every Friday, with proof of a college ID, for the price of $14.99 students get two go-kart rides and an automatic all day pass, which includes access to several amenities.
Adventure Park is located at 5110 29th drive.
But not everything is by Tech’s campus. One of the farthest potential Lubbock summer spots comes at Buffalo Spring Lake, which offers campgrounds, fishing, boating and a nature trail.
It is about a 20-minute drive from Tech, located at 9835 FM 835 Buffalo Springs, Texas.
Their gate is open for admission all day, every day, year-round, according to their website.
The lake also features a beach-themed environment, with sand and easy access to the water.
“I actually found out about Buffalo Springs the year I transferred to Tech,” Kelly said. “Its kind of weird seeing something like it in Lubbock. I mean, its like a getaway type thing; no tumbleweeds, it’s like a beach.”
For those looking to get away for more than just a few hours, the lake offers R.V. camping, as well.
There are also bath houses located around the lake for access to restrooms and showers, according to their website.
For those looking to hunker down in Lubbock over the summer, there are several options that could potentially pass the time. From kayaking to camping and even coffee, Lubbock is gearing up for the summer time.
