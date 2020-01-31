Stepping into the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Friday afternoon, despite the loud music and lively conversation, one sound was inescapable: the buzz of tattoo machines at work.
The machines were there as part of the sixth annual Lubbock Tattoo Expo, a three-day tattoo convention running until Sunday, Feb. 2, which brings together tattoo artists, vendors, fans and more.
“We have contact with over 150 tattoo artists and piercers and vendors, and we bring them in to where they can rent a space, which is a booth here, and we just pretty much have it open to the public, so they pay to get in and then it depends on them how much they spend here at the expo,” Mike Diaz, owner, operator and host of the expo, said. “It’s a win-win for both the public and the tattoo artists that come.”
The event features over 85 booths this year, Diaz said, with individuals coming from all over Texas as well as Pittsburgh, California, Denver, Washington and more.
The expo will run until Sunday, Feb. 2, and is open on Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., according to the Lubbock Tattoo Expo website. Admission is $20 per day, with a $5 off for first responders, military personnel, teachers and college students. Additionally, a weekend pass is available for $35.
There are people who can do tattoos in all sorts of styles, as well as piercers doing piercings and body modifications, and vendors involved with everything from cellphones to clothing lines, he said.
“We have artists from the Ink Master TV show, and then we have the Hole in The Wall (booth). We have the kid zone, we have a hang-bar that’s really cool for the public,” he said. “We have tattoo contests, we have tattoo giveaways. It’s just a lot of fun all the way through.”
The Hole in The Wall booth in particular is a highlight of the Expo, Diaz said. People pay 25 dollars for a small, quarter sized tattoo but they do not get to pick what tattoo they get.
“It’s really cool because it’s a great way to get your first tattoo, get a tattoo when, you know, you really don’t know what to get,” he said. “It’s a great story to tell.”
The designs are hopefully something people will enjoy when they see them, Mike Sanchez, a tattoo artist working at the Hole in The Wall Booth, said. The tattoo artists at the booth do not choose anything vulgar, or bad when doing the tattoos.
“It’s pretty cool (to choose tattoos),” he said. “Some of it is kind of nerve wracking. You don’t exactly know what to give these people but it’s pretty cool when they pull their arm out and you hear their reaction that they like it, you know that I mean, so that’s pretty awesome.”
Most of the time, people love the experience, he said. He encourages people to try it.
“Try to live a little wild and get something random and just something you’ll really like at the end of the day,” he said.
Amy Barajas, an attendee got her first tattoo at the event, though not at the Hole in the Wall Booth. Barajas had been looking at tattoos, and at the event, decided to go ahead and get one.
Being at the expo prompted Barajas to get a tattoo, she said. Just going into a tattoo shop, she likely would have just come and gone. At the expo though, seeing everyone getting tattoos and being encouraged by everyone was a push.
“Not like peer pressure, but it kind of pushes you to get one and you get excited and you’re like ‘Oh yeah everyone’s doing it and I want one too,”’ she said.
Anyone interested should visit the expo, particularly if they are considering a tattoo, Barajas said. It is a chance to get educated on the different artists and see their portfolios. Every artist has a big difference in terms of style.
“Seeing the variety and like the creativity of every artist is just really nice,” she said.
Even those not looking to get a tattoo can come to the event, Diaz said. Some people come in to look and talk to artists and others come in for tattoos.
People should come out and visit the Expo, Sanchez said.
“Come down, check us out for sure,” he said. “We’ll be doing it all weekend.”
More information about the expo is available at http://lubbocktattooexpo.com.
