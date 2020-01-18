The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra had some help from a Texas Tech professor as they performed Edvarg Grieg’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor" Saturday.
William Westney, Paul Whitfield Horn Professor in the Tech School of Music, joined the orchestra as a piano soloist to perform Grieg's concerto at 7:30 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
Along with this performance, LSO performed Jean Sibelius’s “Karelia Overture” and Sergei Prokofiev’s “Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major."
Regarding Grieg, Westney said his composing style is positive and wholesome for the audience, and his music conveys his personality. Most of Grieg's pieces have a folklorish element.
“I love this one especially because it feels great to play,” he said regarding Grieg's concerto. “The technique it requires is the kind of technique that I enjoy. It’s a powerful kind of virtuosic thing to throw yourself into.”
Grieg is a “One-hit wonder,” and “Piano Concerto in A Minor” is his only orchestral work that is often played, David Cho, LSO director, said. It is one Grieg's most popular pieces because there is a longing, loving and nostalgic feeling to the piece.
Westney has been a professor at Tech for 41 years, he said. In 2014, he was named one of the university's “Intergrated Scholars” and has been featured in The New York Times for his work on the “Un-Master Class,” a performance workshop that he developed.
On November 17, 2020, Westney will deliver his “Farewell” solo recital for Tech.
Also, LSO is celebrating its 70th year of performing, Cho said. He leads the group not just in song but also in community outreach.
Regarding this outreach, Cho said he gives back to the community by speaking at schools and other events.
“Education is a big part of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra’s mission,” Cho said. “I speak to a lot of schools, classrooms, students and teachers, and I am the advocate of classical music and music in general for how children should pick up music as soon as they can start walking”
When he was a child, Cho said he immigrated from Korea with his family and followed in his parents’ musical ambitions pursing a musical career. He graduated with his Bachelors of Music in piano performance from Oberlin College and Conservatory, and his Masters of Music in piano performance at the Peabody Institute at John Hopkins University.
Cho said he was appointed in 2011 as the seventh director of the LSO
Regarding upcoming events, LSO is set to perform “Ravishing Rachmaninoff” on Feb. 28 and 29. Students can purchase a ticket with valid student ID for $5 at the box office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.