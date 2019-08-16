The Lubbock Pride organization will begin to celebrate Pride Weekend on Aug. 24.
Although the schedule has not been posted, all events will be held at Maxey Park Community Center, according to the Lubbock Pride website.
Some key vendors for the weekend include the TTUHSC Gay Straight Alliance, It’s On Us TTU and the TTAA Pride Alumni Network. For more information about the schedule of events, visit lubbockpride.org or email relations@lubbockpride.org.
