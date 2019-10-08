The Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting their 11th Annual Pumpkin Trail at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum starting Oct. 17 through Oct. 20, 2019.
The department is asking the Lubbock community to donate their carved pumpkins to the trail. If a group brings 10 or more pumpkins a sign will be posted in the trail featuring their name or logo, according to the Parks and Recreation news release. They are asking that the pumpkins be carved no earlier than Monday, Oct. 14, to ensure they stay fresh. The department is asking for volunteers to help as candle lighters, trail guides and counters, as well.
Participants are instructed to deliver carved pumpkins to the arboretum on Oct. 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Oct. 17 until 3 p.m., according to the news release.
