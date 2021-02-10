With spring fast approaching, there are many outdoor activities in Lubbock to spend weekends doing. Texas Tech departments such as the Outdoor Pursuits Center offer free weekly classes and activities for students to get outside and moving.
“We have a lot of different activities usually in the late afternoon when people don’t have class, and we provide all of the equipment [for these activities] for free except for bike rentals which cost $5,” Payson Guillote, who works at the OPC, said.
The OPC hosts volunteer events such as picking up trash around Lubbock. There are also weekly yoga classes at Urbanovsky Park on Mondays, social bike rides on Tuesdays and kayaking pool sessions on Thursday, according to the OPC website.
The OPC, located within the Tech Recreational Center, also hosts trips outside of Lubbock that students are able to attend.
“Because of COVID-19, we’re not allowed to travel so we don’t have any trips for this semester planned, but some of my favorites in the past have been the Albuquerque Balloon Festival where we camp and watch the festival, Guillote said. “We’ve also done a Big Bend trip where we drive to Big Bend National Park and do a lot of camping and hiking, that’s usually a fan favorite.”
“Caving, climbing, kayaking, hiking, backpacking, mountain biking, anything outdoors related we usually plan a trip for it,” Guillote, a senior human development and family sciences major from Houston, said.
The OPC rents out equipment to students such as ski and snowboard gear, paddleboards and kayaks, according to its website. Students interested in outdoor activities can find equipment and training at the OPC.
A popular spot for students to visit during the spring is Lake Alan Henry. Visitors at the lake are able to boat, swim and paddleboard. Admission into the lake costs $6 Monday through Friday and $8 on the weekends, according to its highlight on the Texas Wildlife website.
Another activity for warmer weather is hiking at Palo Duro Canyon located about 100 miles outside of Lubbock.
“We hiked a lot of the trails until we got to the top of the canyon,” Isabel Hilton, a senior agriculture and applied economics major from Plano, said. “I had never been and the view from the top was so pretty, we had a lot of fun.”
The Palo Duro Canyon State Park offers hiking and bike riding, horseback riding, geocaching, bird watching and much more for its visitors, according to the State Park’s website.
“Palo Duro is really popular, a lot of my friends have gone,” Hilton said. “It’s one of those things I think every Tech student should experience, the views are incredible.”
Lubbock is also home to a number of golf courses that are popular during spring afternoons. Meadowbrook Canyon Creek Golf Club offers student rates of $18 for a round of golf all day Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday after 2 p.m.
“[Meadowbrook] has two courses that you can choose from and both are fun to play. It’s pretty challenging to play but it’s a good way to spend an afternoon with your friends.” Conner Adcox, a sophomore finance major from Dripping Springs, said.
Prairie Dog Town, located at Mackenzie Park in Lubbock, is a fun family activity also available. Visitors can visit Prairie Dog Town and watch the animals in their natural habitat for free year-round. Burrowing owls also frequent Prairie Dog Town for those interested in birdwatching.
Students interested in renting equipment and learning more about the OPC’s upcoming classes, events and opportunities can visit the OPC or visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.