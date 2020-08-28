Lubbock Music NOW went live via Facebook announcing the upcoming artists and the songs that will be on the upcoming album release this fall.
The Lubbock Music NOW album is a project of Civic Lubbock this year and is sponsored by HEB. The album will consist of 21 local artists and their music. The artists and their songs, which will be featured on the album are listed below.
Alma Quartet - Solitude
Bob Simpson - Tell me
Cade Gregg - Faith
Calistro Junior Vasquez - Blue
Cary & Steve - Playscape
Chris Bone Garza - World We Live In
Clifton Castle - Unbreakable Wall
D.G. Flewellyn - Just Let Me Love You
Drake Hayes Band - Nowhere Texas
Hannah Jackson - Prairie Eyes
Heather Savonne - Found In You
Jenni Dale Lord - Smile
Jerry Serrano - Dig Your Grave
Keedra Johnson - Nobody
Madelyn Mandry - Fall For You
Outwest - Simple Feelings
Petrichor, LTD - The Other Side
Southstate - Maybe Next Year
Spur 327 Band - 82 To Idalou
Steve Garry - Flatland Blues
Thomas Craig Elliot - Run Around Blues
These 21 artists each bring one song to the album which will allow the Lubbock Music NOW 2020 to be fully completed. The artists chosen to be featured on the album were decided back in April 2020 by members of the Texas Brand of The Recording Academy (Texas Grammy Board). The artists’ studio-produced songs were chosen by the top 21 songs ranked.
Although the album has seen some of these artists before, this release will include 10 new artists who have not been featured on the album previously. Since the Lubbock Music NOW began back in 2016, this will be their fifth album to release since.
